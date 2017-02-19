Sunday, February 19, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Social media mocks Trump for making up Sweden attack

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 19 February 2017 09:23

View Comments

Confusion and mockery abound as US president refers to Sweden attack that never happened to justify Muslim ban.

Florida

US President Donald Trump has once again drawn a wave of mockery, this time for appearing to refer to an attack on Friday in Sweden that did not actually happen.

During a rally in Florida on Saturday, Trump tried to justify his proposals to stop immigration from several majority-Muslim states.

"We've got to keep our country safe," the US leader said.

"You look at what's happening last night in Sweden ... Sweden ... who would believe this? Sweden, they took in large numbers, they never thought possible."

He then went on to list attacks that took place in the Belgian capital Brussels, as well as the French cities of Paris and Nice.

Hundreds of social media users turned to Swedish newspapers and the country's official Twitter accounts to check whether an attack had taken place on Friday in the Scandinavian nation.

The @Sweden account, which is run by a different Swede each week, quickly refuted the claim. 

"There has been no terror attack at all. None," said Emma, a librarian running the account for the week.

With confirmation that nothing happened, a torrent of tweets condemned Trump and mocked him for seemingly fabricating the incident. 

The Swedish news outlet AftonBladet published a list of major events that did take place in Sweden on Friday night.

That list included technical problems at a concert by an 87-year-old singer and an avalanche warning issued by the country's Met office.

Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt tweeted: "Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound."

The claim is the third such remark by Trump and his senior officials referring to attacks that did not happen.

Earlier in February, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer mentioned an attack in the US city of Atlanta, Georgia, that never happened. He later retracted the claim. 

Before that, key adviser to Trump Kellyanne Conway said the media had failed to cover an attack in the town Bowling Green, Kentucky, which she said was carried out by Iraqi refugees. 

No such attack took place and Conway later apologised for the comments.

Some Twitter users suggested Trump may have thought something happened in Sweden based on a Fox News segment broadcast on Friday about purported refugee violence there.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery How did it Start?
Uri Avnery
Will Durst The Trumpish Cabinet
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump and Duterte: Birds of a Feather
Jacob Hornberger
Eve Mykytyn Leave No Dollars Behind
Eve Mykytyn
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
Lawrence Davidson Dysfunction in the White House
Lawrence Davidson
William John Cox A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
William John Cox
Allen L. Jasson Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
Allen L. Jasson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Southern California

US immigrants

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.