Social media mocks Trump for making up Sweden attack

Confusion and mockery abound as US president refers to Sweden attack that never happened to justify Muslim ban.
US President Donald Trump has once again drawn a wave of mockery, this time for appearing to refer to an attack on Friday in Sweden that did not actually happen.
During a rally in Florida on Saturday, Trump tried to justify his proposals to stop immigration from several majority-Muslim states.
"We've got to keep our country safe," the US leader said.
"You look at what's happening last night in Sweden ... Sweden ... who would believe this? Sweden, they took in large numbers, they never thought possible."
Trump, discussing terror, seamlessly mentions incident "last night in Sweden".— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) February 19, 2017
There was NO "incident" in Sweden last night. pic.twitter.com/XtcC4PRiNU
He then went on to list attacks that took place in the Belgian capital Brussels, as well as the French cities of Paris and Nice.
Hundreds of social media users turned to Swedish newspapers and the country's official Twitter accounts to check whether an attack had taken place on Friday in the Scandinavian nation.
The @Sweden account, which is run by a different Swede each week, quickly refuted the claim.
You destroyed my lazy Sunday, Trump! *shakes fist*— @sweden / Emma (@sweden) February 19, 2017
"There has been no terror attack at all. None," said Emma, a librarian running the account for the week.
With confirmation that nothing happened, a torrent of tweets condemned Trump and mocked him for seemingly fabricating the incident.
Trump believes terror group 'IKEA' may be behind Sweden attack. #swedenincident— Paul Lamb (@Lambykins60) February 19, 2017
The Bowling Green Massacre happened again last night in Sweden. How many before we say ENOUGH. SAD. ???— Victor Laszlo (@IDontGiveATrump) February 19, 2017
The Swedish news outlet AftonBladet published a list of major events that did take place in Sweden on Friday night.
.@realDonaldTrump This is what happened in Sweden Friday night, Mr. President: https://t.co/2Ygz6k46ks pic.twitter.com/aBRNeYv4uC— Aftonbladet (@Aftonbladet) February 19, 2017
That list included technical problems at a concert by an 87-year-old singer and an avalanche warning issued by the country's Met office.
Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt tweeted: "Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound."
The claim is the third such remark by Trump and his senior officials referring to attacks that did not happen.
Now Sweden? When will the imaginary terrorist attacks end?#TheResistance #TrumpLeaks #swedenincident #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/92X3JuxUpQ— The Trump Resistance (@UckfayRumptay) February 19, 2017
Earlier in February, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer mentioned an attack in the US city of Atlanta, Georgia, that never happened. He later retracted the claim.
Trump and staff have cited imaginary terrorist attacks in Sweden, Bowling Green, and Atlanta...but not the actual attack in QuebecCity.— Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) February 19, 2017
Why?
Before that, key adviser to Trump Kellyanne Conway said the media had failed to cover an attack in the town Bowling Green, Kentucky, which she said was carried out by Iraqi refugees.
No such attack took place and Conway later apologised for the comments.
Je suis #BøvlinGren— Spitz (@CallMeSpits) February 19, 2017
Some Twitter users suggested Trump may have thought something happened in Sweden based on a Fox News segment broadcast on Friday about purported refugee violence there.
This is a photo from FOX News last night. Filmmaker talking about violence in Sweden. Did Trump watch on mute and think something happened? pic.twitter.com/Hvluw8qDcV— Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) February 19, 2017
People debunking Trump: "NOTHING HAPPENED IN SWEDEN LASTNIGHT!"— Geoff Whitman (@case71) February 19, 2017
Sweden: "Hey..." *looks forlornly at vibrant Stockholm night club scene*
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Trump: Two-state solution not only way to achieve peace
- Trump declares media 'the enemy of the American people'
- Blast hits Pakistan's Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Sufi shrine
- Deadly car bombing rocks Iraq's Baghdad
- Air raid on Yemen funeral 'kills at least nine women'
- US to NATO: Pay more or we will reduce support
Donation
Related
- WTC bombing 'plotter' Omar Abdel Rahman dies in US jail
- Trump declares media 'the enemy of the American people'
- Sergey Lavrov: I hope world chooses post-West order
- Trump team denies considering mobilising national guard
- Anti-Muslim groups 'tripled in US since Trump campaign
- Trump vows to introduce overhauled travel ban
Featured_Author
Opinion
|How did it Start?
|Uri Avnery
|The Trumpish Cabinet
|Will Durst
|Trump and Duterte: Birds of a Feather
|Jacob Hornberger
|Leave No Dollars Behind
|Eve Mykytyn
|Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
|Ace Hoffman
|‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
|Sheldon Richman
|Dysfunction in the White House
|Lawrence Davidson
|A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
|William John Cox
|Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
|Allen L. Jasson