Tuesday, February 21, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Lenin Moreno, Guillermo Lasso to contest April runoff

| Print | E-mail

Tuesday, 21 February 2017 13:29

View Comments

Ecuador's electoral council says presidential election will go to an April runoff after a nail-biter first round.

Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno and ex-banker Guillermo Lasso will contest an April runoff to become the new Ecuadorian president, according to electoral officials.

With just over 95 percent of ballots counted from Sunday's presidential election, Moreno was the clear leader with 39.21 percent of the vote, according to the National Electoral Council.

That was just short of the 40 percent needed to avoid a runoff on April 2 against his conservative rival Guillermo Lasso, who was on 28.35 percent.

With the country anxiously awaiting for the final results and the opposition pressuring for clarity, the electoral body on Tuesday said the results could not change, although it was waiting for all ballots to be counted before officially proclaiming a second round.

"No, it's not possible (that a second round is avoided), but we have to wait for official results to be 100 percent," electoral council president Juan Pablo Pozo told reporters.

Key vote

Opinion polls indicate Moreno may well lose a runoff in which supporters of other conservative opposition groups are likely to rally behind Lasso amid anger over an economic downturn in OPEC's smallest oil producer and a series of corruption scandals, potentially ending a decade of leftist rule in Ecuador.

Should Ecuador move to the right with a second-round victory for Lasso, it would follow on the heels of Argentina, Brazil and Peru which have all swerved away from the left.

Sunday's election was a test of the legacy of outgoing president and Moreno ally, Rafael Correa, who is an outspoken critic of the United States.

Correa is leaving office at the end of his term after 10 years in power.

Some Correa supporters see Lasso as an elitist who might slash social programmes, and the ruling Country Alliance remains popular with many of the country's rural poor.

"We're going to win the elections just like we won the first round," said Moreno in a press conference earlier on Tuesday.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery How did it Start?
Uri Avnery
Will Durst The Trumpish Cabinet
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump and Duterte: Birds of a Feather
Jacob Hornberger
Eve Mykytyn Leave No Dollars Behind
Eve Mykytyn
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
Lawrence Davidson Dysfunction in the White House
Lawrence Davidson
William John Cox A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
William John Cox
Allen L. Jasson Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
Allen L. Jasson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Southern California

US immigrants

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.