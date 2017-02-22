Wednesday, February 22, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Muslims raise $55,000 to fix vandalised Jewish cemetery

| Print | E-mail

Wednesday, 22 February 2017 09:33

View Comments

Muslim activists launch crowdfunding bid to repair Missouri's Chesed Shel Emeth graves after anti-Semitic desecration.

Jewish cemetery

A crowdfunding project launched by Muslim activists has raised more than $55,000 in one day to repair a vandalised Jewish cemetery in St Louis.

On Tuesday, Linda Sarsour of the grassroots civil rights MPower Change group and Tarek El-Messidi of the non-profit CelebrateMercy organisation called on people to donate after more than 100 headstones at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in the St Louis suburb of University City were toppled.

By early Wednesday, at the time of publishing, $55,341 had been raised.

According to reports, police said they did not yet know who was responsible for the vandalism.

"Muslim Americans stand in solidarity with the Jewish American community to condemn this horrific act of desecration," the activists said.

They launched the campaign with a goal to raise $20,000, a target that was hit in three hours.

"Any remaining funds - after the cemetery is restored - will be allocated to repair any other vandalised Jewish centres," the pair said.

Rising anti-Semitism

The cemetery vandalism came amid rising anti-Semitism in the United States, where Jewish centres have increasingly been targeted with bomb threats.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday publicly condemned such attacks.

"The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centres are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil," Trump told reporters.

Both Muslim and Jewish communities have expressed fear over rising discrimination in recent months.

After a mosque in Texas burned down in January, Americans raised more than one million dollars for repairs.

The local Jewish community handed those affected the keys to their synagogue so they could continue to worship.

Sarsour and Messidi said that tolerance and mutual protection was a central theme in Islam. 

"We hope to send a united message from the Jewish and Muslim communities that there is no place for this type of hate, desecration, and violence in America," they said.

"We pray that this restores a sense of security and peace to the Jewish American community who has undoubtedly been shaken by this event."

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Liaquat Ali Khan Yes, Real Donald Trump is a Muslim
Liaquat Ali Khan
Uri Avnery How did it Start?
Uri Avnery
Will Durst The Trumpish Cabinet
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump and Duterte: Birds of a Feather
Jacob Hornberger
Eve Mykytyn Leave No Dollars Behind
Eve Mykytyn
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
Lawrence Davidson Dysfunction in the White House
Lawrence Davidson
William John Cox A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
William John Cox

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Southern California

US immigrants

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.