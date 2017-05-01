Monday, May 01, 2017
   
Pope proposes Vatican mediation in Venezuela crisis

Sunday, 30 April 2017 13:04

Francis says Vatican prepared to get involved in talks between Maduro government and opposition protesters.

Pope Francis has called for the respect of human rights and an end to violence in Venezuela, where nearly 30 people have died in unrest this month.

Francis, speaking to tens of thousands of people in St Peter's Square on Sunday for his weekly address, decried a "grave humanitarian, social , political and economic crisis that is exhausting the population".

Venezuela's opposition is demanding elections, autonomy for the legislature where they have a majority, a humanitarian aid channel from abroad to alleviate an economic crisis, and freedom for more than 100 activists jailed by President Nicolas Maduro's government.

"I make a heartfelt appeal to the government and all components of Venezuelan society to avoid any more forms of violence, respect human rights and seek a negotiated solution ...," Francis said.

Supporters say Leopoldo Lopez, the jailed head of the opposition Popular Will party, and others are political prisoners whose arrests symbolise Maduro's drift into dictatorship.

Maduro says all are behind bars for legitimate crimes, and calls Lopez, 45, a violent hothead intent on promoting a coup.

Vatican-led talks between the government and the opposition have broken down.

Francis announced on the plane returning from Cairo on Saturday that "very clear conditions" were necessary for the talks to resume.

