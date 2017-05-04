US House narrowly backs new Republican healthcare bill

US Representatives vote 217 to 213 to pass bill dismantling much of Obamacare, but measure faces uphill Senate battle.

The US House of Representatives has narrowly voted in favour of a healthcare bill drafted to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

The measure, voted in on Thursday 217 to 213, now heads to the US Senate, where it faces an uphill battle.

The vote against former President Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement, which enabled 20 million more Americans to get health insurance, is President Donald Trump's biggest legislative win since he took office in January.

However, in the Senate, where the Republican majority is narrow, lawmakers are expected to subject the new bill to much greater scrutiny and skepticism.

Passed in 2010, Obama's Affordable Care Act expanded Medicaid, the government insurance programme for the poor, provided income-based tax credits to help the poor buy insurance on individual insurance markets set up by the law, and required everyone to buy insurance or pay a penalty.

Republicans have blamed it for driving up healthcare costs.

The Republican bill, called the American Health Care Act, would repeal most Obamacare taxes, which paid for the law, roll back the Medicaid expansion and slash the programme's funding. It will also repeal the penalty for not purchasing insurance and replace the law's tax credits with flat age-based credits.

"This is a step away from more government control of our healthcare and our day-to-day lives, and a return to freedom for all Americans," said Republican Representative Luke Messer.

Emotional debate

An unusually emotional debate erupted on the House floor on Thursday morning as Democrats blasted the bill, saying it would make insurance unaffordable for those who need it most and would leave millions more uninsured.

"We don't even know how much this bill will cost America," Democratic Representative Joseph Crowley said during a debate on the House floor.

In a push to pass the bill before representatives leave on Friday for a week in their home districts, the House voted before the bill could be assessed by the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO), which estimates its cost and effect on insurance rolls.

Republicans have said that the bill will be scored by the CBO and other fixes will be made before the Senate votes.

In a sign of the scrutiny it will face there, Republican Senator Bob Corker told MSNBC there was no way the healthcare bill would receive a quick up-or-down vote in the Senate and predicted senators would spend "at least a month" studying it.