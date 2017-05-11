Thursday, May 11, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

CIA creates Korea Mission Center focused on North

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 11 May 2017 09:17

View Comments

US intelligence agency creates new entity to deal with threats posed by Pyongyang's missile threats.

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has announced the establishment of a Korea Mission Center dedicated to dealing with North Korea.

The Mission Center will use all of the resources of the CIA and other US intelligence agencies to address ballistic and nuclear missile threats posed by North Korea, the CIA said on Wednesday.

"Creating the Korea Mission Center allows us to more purposefully integrate and direct CIA efforts against the serious threats to the United States and its allies emanating from North Korea,” CIA Director Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The Korea Mission Center is the CIA’s 11th Mission Center. The centres operate as a stand-alone, issue-focused entities that utilise and integrate all CIA elements and resources.

Other centres include Mission Center for Africa, Mission Center for Counterintelligence, Mission Center for Counterterrorism and Mission Center for Near East.

Creating a Mission Center focused on one country, as opposed to an entire region or continent, indicates that the administration of President Donald Trump is taking a more forceful approach against North Korea.

CIA spokesperson Heather Fritz Horniak said: "Just as the threats facing our nation are dynamic, so too must the CIA continue to evolve to address them."

North Korea has conducted a series of ballistic missile tests in recent weeks, prompting sharp rebuke from the Trump administration. 

Trump warned of "major conflict" with North Korea after the tests.

But a former CIA official downplayed the importance of establishing a Mission Center dedicated to North Korea, calling the move "cosmetic".

Former CIA case officer Bob Baer said that the CIA does not know what to do with the nuclear-armed North Korea.

He said the CIA does not appear to want to for example jam North Korean communications or drop weapons on it. Short of that, this move is just "huffing and puffing", Baer said.

He stressed that North Korea could never achieve parity with the US so it uses its nuclear weapons card as blackmail to get concessions or to force the US into negotiations.

Baer suggested that the US should leverage China's influence with North Korea and let it rein its nuclear armed neighbour.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC Gwadar Now & Then
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Jacob Hornberger On That Day Began Lies
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery One, Two, Three – Rejoice!
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Israel’s New Cultural War of Aggression
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman The War Party Talks Nonsense on Korea
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox Avoiding Another War in North Korea
William John Cox
Lawrence Davidson Politicizing Anti-Semitism
Lawrence Davidson
Will Durst Trump’s First 100 Days Report Card
Will Durst

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

United States: Tornadoes

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.