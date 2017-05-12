Friday, May 12, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Miriam Rodriguez who probed daughter's death is killed

| Print | E-mail

Friday, 12 May 2017 09:26

View Comments

Officials say Miriam Rodriguez was shot dead by gunman after dedicating life to finding those who have gone missing.

Gunmen shot and killed a prominent Mexican activist who spent years searching for her missing daughter and organised others to looked for "disappeared" people in the Mexico's northern state of Tamaulipas, authorities said.

Miriam Rodriguez was shot a number of times on Wednesday and died en route to hospital, local civic society group Citizen Community in Search of the Disappeared in Tamaulipas, a group Rodriguez belonged, said in a statement

The United Nations human rights office in Mexico condemned the attack and called on the government to ensure that Rodriguez's murder is "properly investigated ... and does not remain in impunity".

It added that it was "even more chilling" that Rodriguez's death took place on Mexico's Mother's Day, a day it said has in recent years become an emblem of the fight for justice of the disappeared.

READ MORE: Women in Mexico rally against rampant domestic violence

Rodriguez began a search for her daughter after she went missing in 2014. She eventually found her remains in the Tamaulipas town of San Fernando, according to Citizen Community.

Months later she warned authorities about the perpetrators of the crime, which eventually led to their arrest, the group said in a statement.

Mexico's National Human Rights Commission said Rodriguez's death underscored the government's failure to keep the public safe and prevent rights violations of people working as human rights advocates.

Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios said the state had been protecting Rodriguez, sending police patrols three times a day to her house, following requests from the family. 

He added that nine people had been put on trial for her daughter's kidnapping and murder.

Barrios' office denied reports that a man blamed by Rodriguez for her daughter's murder remained free after escaping from prison. The man, who has been charged but not yet tried, was part of a prison break of 29 inmates in March, but was recaptured almost immediately, it said.

'Negligent response'

The number of people in Mexico who have disappeared under suspicious circumstances, often related to drug violence, rose to 30,000 by the end of 2016, with Tamaulipas registering 5,563 missing, the highest state total, according to Mexico's national registry of data on missing persons.

More than 100,000 people have died in drug-related violence in Mexico in the past decade.

Amnesty International said in a statement that Mexico has become "a very dangerous place for those who have the courage to devote their lives to search for missing persons.

"The nightmare they face not knowing the fate or whereabouts of their relatives and the dangers they face in their work, which they perform given the negligent response from the authorities, is alarming."

On Twitter, Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Cabeza de Vaca said the government will "not allow the death of Miriam Rodriguez to be another statistic".

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Will Durst President Trump Stress Disorder
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC Gwadar Now & Then
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Jacob Hornberger On That Day Began Lies
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery One, Two, Three – Rejoice!
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Israel’s New Cultural War of Aggression
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman The War Party Talks Nonsense on Korea
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox Avoiding Another War in North Korea
William John Cox
Lawrence Davidson Politicizing Anti-Semitism
Lawrence Davidson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

United States: Tornadoes

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.