Wednesday, June 28, 2017
   
Nicolas Maduro puts Venezuela's army on alert

Wednesday, 28 June 2017 12:32

Venezuela's leader vows 'to defend peace' as he brands a grenade helicopter attack on the Supreme Court as coup attempt.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has put the military on alert, stepping up security after a rogue police detective claimed responsibility for a grenade and gunfire attack on state institutions

Authorities in the capital, Caracas, said several grenades were hurled at the Supreme Court from a helicopter and 15 bullets were fired at the interior ministry at sunset on Tuesday.

TIMELINE: Key moments in Venezuela's crisis

Maduro, who has faced months of violent anti-government protests, said the "terrorist attack" was part of an "escalation" by right-wing "coup" plotters against the ruling Socialists. Yet, opponents suspected the raid might had been a hoax to justify repression amid a worsening economic and political crisis.

"I have activated the entire armed forces to defend the peace," Maduro said on Wednesday in remarks broadcast from the Miraflores presidential palace.

"Sooner or later, we are going to capture that helicopter and those that carried out this terrorist attack."

No one was injured in the incident.

Helicopter pilot

The attack was claimed in a video released online by a man identified by media and the government as 36-year-old Oscar Perez.

Beyond his police work, Perez has acted in a Venezuelan action film called "Suspended Death", and has posted photographs on social media of himself posing with weapons.

"We are a coalition of military, police and civilian public servants ... opposed to this transitional, criminal government," Perez said in the video, flanked by four masked figures in black, two of them holding rifles.

Julio Borges, opposition legislative speaker, said: "Some people say it is a hoax, some say it is real, some say that it was police personnel who really are fed up."

"Whatever it is, it is very serious. It all points to one conclusion: that the situation in Venezuela is unsustainable," he said.

Another senior opposition lawmaker, Freddy Guevara, urged people to take part in anti-government rallies on Wednesday - the latest in nearly three months of daily streets protests that have left 76 people dead.

Maduro has for months been fending off calls for elections to replace him from opponents who blame him for the country's worsening crisis.

But the president has so far retained the public backing of the military high command - a factor that analysts say is decisive if he is to remain in power.

Venezuela has seen three attempted military coups since 1992.

