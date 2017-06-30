Friday, June 30, 2017
   
At least two wounded in Bronx Lebanon hospital shooting

Friday, 30 June 2017 13:02

Attacker has died after police reported multiple people were shot inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

Bronx Lebanon Hospital

A gunman who shot at least two people at a New York City hospital has died at the scene, police said.

The gunfire broke out at 2:50 pm local time on Friday (18:50 GMT) inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx.

Earlier, the attacker pulled a rifle from under his white lab coat and opened fire inside the hospital, police said.

Few other details were immediately available about the incident. 

As least one of the wounded doctors was being treated by people inside the hospital, the New York Times reported citing a Fire Department official.

An NYPD official also confirmed on Twitter that the attacker died in hospital.

Television images showed the hospital surrounded by police cars and fire trucks. Police could be seen on the roof of the building, at one point, with their guns drawn.

Bronx Lebanon Hospital describes itself as the largest voluntary, not-for-profit health care system in the south and central Bronx.

The 120-year-old hospital claims nearly 1,000 beds spread across multiple units. 

On Twitter, the New York Police Department told members of the public to avoid the area around the hospital.

