Monday, July 03, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Venezuelan government accused of illegal detentions

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 03 July 2017 13:10

View Comments

Human rights groups in Venezuela say hundreds of people are being illegally held behind bars, as the government tries to regain control after months of violent protests.

Human rights groups in Venezuela say hundreds of people are being illegally held behind bars, as the government tries to regain control after months of protests.

Many of them have been accused of treason after taking part in anti-government protests.

According to rights groups, over 3,200 people have been detained since the start of the political unrest at the end of March and more than 1,000 remain behind bars.

"Military prosecutors repeat what the government says and sentence people and keep them detained with arguments that have no justifications," human rights lawyer Alfredo Romero said.

READ MORE: Timeline - Key moments in Venezuela's crisis

At least four people have been killed in anti-government protests since Friday and at least 80 people have been killed since the protest began. 

Demonstrators have been taking to the streets almost daily to protest against what they call the creation of a dictatorship by President Nicolas Maduros.

The Venezuelan government has undertaken various moves to consolidate power, such as allowing the Supreme Court to take over the opposition's legislative powers and banning opposition leader Henrique Capriles from running for office for 15 years.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk Betwixt and Between: The Shadowy Politics of Political (In) Correctness
Richard Falk
Graham Peebles The Poison of Commercialization and Social Injustice
Graham Peebles
Clive Hambidge I Ching- Grenfell Tower
Clive Hambidge
Uri Avnery The Bizarre Case of Bashar
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman The American Way of War
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger Supreme Court Upholds the Right of Churches to Steal
Jacob Hornberger
Gilad Atzmon Palestinian Expo 2017: The UK Government and the Lobby
Gilad Atzmon
Lawrence Davidson Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Eid al-Fitr 2017

Brian Head wildfire

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.