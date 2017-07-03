Venezuelan government accused of illegal detentions

Human rights groups in Venezuela say hundreds of people are being illegally held behind bars, as the government tries to regain control after months of violent protests.
Many of them have been accused of treason after taking part in anti-government protests.
According to rights groups, over 3,200 people have been detained since the start of the political unrest at the end of March and more than 1,000 remain behind bars.
"Military prosecutors repeat what the government says and sentence people and keep them detained with arguments that have no justifications," human rights lawyer Alfredo Romero said.
At least four people have been killed in anti-government protests since Friday and at least 80 people have been killed since the protest began.
Demonstrators have been taking to the streets almost daily to protest against what they call the creation of a dictatorship by President Nicolas Maduros.
The Venezuelan government has undertaken various moves to consolidate power, such as allowing the Supreme Court to take over the opposition's legislative powers and banning opposition leader Henrique Capriles from running for office for 15 years.
