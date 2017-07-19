US top court allows exemptions from Trump travel ban

Ruling comes after Hawaii court order that blocked ban covering grandparents of US citizens in Trump's list.
The US Supreme Court has refused to expand the scope of President Donald Trump's travel ban, thereby exempting from the order grandparents of American citizens from six Muslim-majority countries.
In a decision on Wednesday, the country's highest court said that Trump's ban must allow exemptions for family members, including grandparents.
The decision comes after a Hawaii court had earlier ruled that exemptions from the controversial ban should include grandparents, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
But in a partial win for Trump, the court also decided to put on hold part of the judge's ruling that would have allowed more people to enter the US under a separate ban on refugees.
The brief order said its decision is temporary while the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals considers a separate appeal on the same issue.
The Supreme Court last month said that the 90-day ban on travellers from Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen could be partially implemented.
But the order allowed for exemptions for visa applicants who could prove a "close familial relationship" with people in the US.
The ban came into partial effect under those conditions on June 29.
The Supreme Court is to hear the broad legal challenge to the ban during its October term.
