Friday, July 21, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

White House spokesman Sean Spicer resigns

Last Updated on Friday, 21 July 2017 09:58 Friday, 21 July 2017 09:47

View Comments

Press secretary resigns over Donald Trump's naming of Anthony Scaramucci as his new communications director.

Sean Spicer

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position apparently in opposition to President Donald Trump naming Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as his top communications official.

A White House official said Spicer, 45, had resigned.

Spicer's departure reflected turmoil within Trump's legal and communication teams amid a widening investigation into possible ties between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia. 

Parodied for his combative encounters with the White House press corps, Spicer became one of the Trump administration's most recognised figures after taking the job in December.

He was sometimes targeted by critics for what they said were false or misleading statements. 

Spicer spent several years leading communications at the Republican National Committee (RNC) before helping Trump's campaign in the general election.

He is close to White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, the former RNC chair, and several of the lower-ranking aides in the White House communications shop.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Japan devastated by floods

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.