White House spokesman Sean Spicer resigns

Press secretary resigns over Donald Trump's naming of Anthony Scaramucci as his new communications director.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position apparently in opposition to President Donald Trump naming Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as his top communications official.

A White House official said Spicer, 45, had resigned.

Spicer's departure reflected turmoil within Trump's legal and communication teams amid a widening investigation into possible ties between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

Parodied for his combative encounters with the White House press corps, Spicer became one of the Trump administration's most recognised figures after taking the job in December.

He was sometimes targeted by critics for what they said were false or misleading statements.

Spicer spent several years leading communications at the Republican National Committee (RNC) before helping Trump's campaign in the general election.

He is close to White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, the former RNC chair, and several of the lower-ranking aides in the White House communications shop.