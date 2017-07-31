Monday, July 31, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Scaramucci ousted as White House communications chief

Last Updated on Monday, 31 July 2017 12:23 Monday, 31 July 2017 11:46

View Comments

Removal after just 11 days in the role comes hours after President Trump's new chief of staff John Kelly was sworn in.

Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci is leaving as White House communications director after just 11 days on the job.

His departure was announced just hours after US President Donald Trump's new chief of staff, John Kelly, was sworn into office.

"Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director," read a statement from the White House press secretary on Monday.

"Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best," added the statement.

Scaramucci has been in the spotlight since he was first announced as communications director earlier this month.

The New Yorker magazine published an interview on Thursday in which Scaramucci went on a profanity-laden tirade against Reince Priebus, then chief of staff.

Kelly, a retired general and previous homeland security secretary, was sworn into his new job on Monday morning.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk Geopolitical Dirty Dreams: Israel’s ‘Victory Caucus’
Richard Falk
Uri Avnery The March of Folly
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson BDS, Human Rights and the Jews
Lawrence Davidson
Sheldon Richman What the Left Should Like about Public Choice
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst Fifth Ave. Requiem
Will Durst
Ben Tanosborn The New and Improved Ugly American
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Dictatorial Travel Ban to North Korea
Jacob Hornberger
Ludwig Watzal Ilan Pappe, Ten Myths About Israel
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.