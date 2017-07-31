Scaramucci ousted as White House communications chief

Removal after just 11 days in the role comes hours after President Trump's new chief of staff John Kelly was sworn in.

Anthony Scaramucci is leaving as White House communications director after just 11 days on the job.

His departure was announced just hours after US President Donald Trump's new chief of staff, John Kelly, was sworn into office.



"Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director," read a statement from the White House press secretary on Monday.

"Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best," added the statement.

Scaramucci has been in the spotlight since he was first announced as communications director earlier this month.

The New Yorker magazine published an interview on Thursday in which Scaramucci went on a profanity-laden tirade against Reince Priebus, then chief of staff.

Kelly, a retired general and previous homeland security secretary, was sworn into his new job on Monday morning.