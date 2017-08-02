Wednesday, August 02, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

E-voting firm: Venezuela turnout figures 'manipulated'

Last Updated on Wednesday, 02 August 2017 09:07 Wednesday, 02 August 2017 08:47

View Comments

Provider of voting machines says turnout of July 30 election for National Constituent Assembly was 'manipulated'.

Smartmatic

The firm that provided Venezuela's election technology has cast doubt on the outcome of its polls for a new assembly, saying the turnout figures were "manipulated".

Government-allied electoral authorities say more than eight million people voted on July 30, a turnout figure that has been disputed by the opposition and independent analysts and condemned by many nations in the region and beyond.

In a statement issued in London on Wednesday, Smartmatic, which has provided voting machines to Venezuela for the last decade, said: "Based on the robustness of our system, we know, without any doubt, that the turnout of the recent election for a National Constituent Assembly was manipulated."

Tareck El Aissami, Venezuela's vice president, said the election results had been reviewed and the 545 assembly members would take the reins of the nation's government "within hours".

The new legislative body is tasked with rewriting the constitution, overriding other branches of government including the opposition-dominated Congress. He did not give a specific time.

Also on Wednesday, General Vladimir Padrino Lopez, Venezuela's defence minister, appeared on television to affirm his loyalty to Maduro.

"We ask for respect for our democracy, for the way in which we have decided to take the road that we deserve to take in peace, in democracy, with tolerance, without violence and without heading toward a coup," Padrino said.

The US earlier this week hit Maduro with sanctions, and diplomats from the 28 EU countries were meeting with Federica Mogherini, EU foreign affairs chief, in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss the bloc's course of action.

"Consultations with member states are ongoing to ensure an appropriate and coordinated response by the EU. Obviously the whole range of actions are discussed," said Catherine Ray, Mogherini's spokeswoman, when asked if sanctions were on the table.

"But our priority is the urgent relief of the Venezuelan people and de-escalation of the tensions. We promote a political solution to the crisis and we are ready to further support ongoing regional mediation efforts."

READ MORE - Venezuela: What is a National Constituent Assembly?

There was opposition from some EU states to any kind of sanctions, which would scupper them as sanctions must be approved unanimously, diplomatic sources said.

The EU states are now working on a common declaration that is expected to be published later on Wednesday.

"The declaration is supposed to mention 'other measures'. But no talk so far on sanctions," a European source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Maduro called the vote for the Constitutional Assembly in May after weeks of protests fed by anger at his government over food shortages, triple-digit inflation and high crime.

Many people accuse the ruling party of corruption and mismanagement.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Richard Falk Geopolitical Dirty Dreams: Israel’s ‘Victory Caucus’
Richard Falk
Uri Avnery The March of Folly
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson BDS, Human Rights and the Jews
Lawrence Davidson
Sheldon Richman What the Left Should Like about Public Choice
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst Fifth Ave. Requiem
Will Durst
Ben Tanosborn The New and Improved Ugly American
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Dictatorial Travel Ban to North Korea
Jacob Hornberger
Ludwig Watzal Ilan Pappe, Ten Myths About Israel
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.