'Robert Mueller impanels grand jury' for Russia probe

Last Updated on Thursday, 03 August 2017 12:53 Thursday, 03 August 2017 12:50

Move could mean Robert Mueller's inquiry into Russia's interference in 2016 US presidential election is gaining steam.

Robert Mueller

The Wall Street Journal newspaper is reporting that Robert Mueller, the US special counsel, has empanelled a grand jury in Washington, DC to investigate Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections.

The grand jury, which began its work in recent weeks, is a sign that Mueller’s inquiry is gaining steam and that it will probably continue for months, the report says.

Mueller is investigating Kremlin's alleged efforts to influence the 2016 US presidential election and whether President Donald Trump's campaign or associates colluded with Russia as part of that effort.

Grand juries are powerful investigative tools that allow prosecutors to subpoena documents, put witnesses under oath and seek indictments, if there is evidence of a crime, according to the report posted on the WSJ's website on Thursday. 

Legal experts quoted by the Wall Street Journal report said that the decision by Mueller to form a grand jury suggests he believes he will need to subpoena records and take testimony from witnesses.

A grand jury in Washington, DC is also more convenient for Mueller and his 16 attorneys - they work just a few blocks from the US federal courthouse where grand juries meet than one that is far away in Virginia, 

The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected accusations that it tried to influence the US election. Trump has strenuously denied allegations of collusion. He has also dismissed Mueller’s inquiry as a "witch-hunt".

