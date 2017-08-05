Constituent Assembly votes to remove Luisa Ortega

New legislative body sacks dissident chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega hours after troops block entrance to her office.

Venezuela's controversial new assembly has voted to remove the country's dissident attorney general, Luisa Ortega, after security forces surrounded the entrance to her office in Caracas.

Saturday's dismissal came a day after the government inaugurated the new legislative body that Ortega - a one-time loyalist turned vocal government critic - said was fraudulently elected.

Earlier, she denounced what she called a military "siege" on Twitter, publishing photos apparently taken from security cameras showing about 30 national guardsmen in riot gear standing outside her headquarters.

Access to the block in the city's business district, where the building is located, was completely restricted.

Rechazo asedio al @MPvenezolano. Denuncio esta arbitrariedad ante la comunidad nacional e internacional #5Ag pic.twitter.com/un7QWGBGJ7 — Luisa Ortega Díaz (@lortegadiaz) August 5, 2017

Also on Saturday, foreign ministers from several South American countries gathered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, for an emergency meeting to suspend Venezuela indefinitely from Mecrosur for violating its democratic norms.

Venezuela was suspended temporarily from the South American trade bloc in December.

Mercosur has no provision for expulsion.

'Days are numbered'

Ortega will be replaced as the chief prosecutor by Tarek William Saab, a staunch government supporter who currently serves as the nation's ombudsman.

Ortega had asked a local court to halt the inauguration of the 545-member Constitutional Assembly, citing allegations that the government manipulated the results of the vote that created it.

Her request was dismissed on procedural grounds and it was installed on Friday.

Members of the Constituent Assembly had announced they would fire Ortega the first chance they got.

The new body supersedes Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly. It can rewrite the constitution, re-arrange state institutions and allow Maduro to rule by decree.

After their meeting in Sao Paulo, the foreign ministers of Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Brazil urged Maduro to dismantle the body and immediately start a political transition.

"We are saying: Stop with this! Enough with the deaths, enough with the repression. It is not possible to inflict such torture to the people," Aloysio Ferreira, Brazil's foreign minister, said.

Several countries have condemned the election of the Constituent Assembly, calling it a bid to extend Maduro's rule indefinitely.

But supporters say it will pacify a country rocked by violent protests.

At least 120 people have died and hundreds more have been jailed in Venezuela's four-month crisis.

The opposition, meanwhile, is struggling to regain its footing in the face of the government's tactics.

In a sign of its apparent demoralised state, only a few hundred demonstrators showed up for a Friday protest against the assembly, one of the smallest turnouts in months.

"This is what the Constitutional Assembly will bring: more repression," Miguel Pizarro, opposition legislator, said.