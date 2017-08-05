Brazil troops launch anti-crime operations in Rio slums

Last Updated on Saturday, 05 August 2017 12:54 Saturday, 05 August 2017 12:47
Thousands of soldiers raid Rio de Janeiro favelas in bid to stop gangs behind a surge in robberies of commercial trucks.
Thousands of Brazilian troops have raided Rio de Janeiro favelas in a pre-dawn crackdown on crime gangs, leaving parts of the city looking like a war zone.
Five favelas were targeted by police and 3,600 troops in a swoop that started at 4am local time (07:00 GMT) on Saturday, the Rio state security service said in a statement.
Officials said their main goal was to stop gangs behind a surge in robberies of commercial trucks, but residents said the raids created more tension and fear.
Rio state authorities said there were 10,000 cases of cargo theft last year.
As part of the raids, 40 arrest warrants were issued.
READ MORE: Congress rejects corruption charge against Michel Temer
Scores of heavily armed soldiers in camouflage, rows of jeeps and armoured personnel carriers could be seen in the Lins favela, one of the many little-regulated shanty towns dotted on the city's forest-clad hills.
'Tension and fear'
Troops stood guard with their fingers on the triggers of assault rifles, while units of soldiers and SWAT police roamed the streets, pointing their weapons out of car windows.
All those entering and leaving the favela were subjected to identity checks and searches, with men required to lift their shirts.
Favela residents, who woke up to shooting, said they felt no safer by the operation.
"There's an atmosphere of tension and fear," Vanuza Barroso da Silva, who was going to her job at a supermarket, told the AFP news agency. "People can hardly get to work."
Brazil's favela residents lack many basic rights and services.
In the first half of this year, there were more than 3,450 homicides, according to officials.
People are killed daily in shootouts between rival gangs competing for control of the favelas or from police action.
Since the beginning of the year, 93 police officers have also been killed in Rio state.
Officials said the other favelas targeted were Camarista Meier, Morros de Sao Joao and Engenho Novo in the north and Covanca in the west.
"The armed forces are responsible for the perimeters in some of these regions and based at strategic points," the state security service said.
"Some roads are blocked and the airspace is restricted to civilian flights over the sectors where the armed forces are operating."
Rio's airports, however, were not affected.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Rashan Charles 'did not swallow a controlled substance'
- Suicide bomber targets Shia mosque in Herat city
- Nicolas Maduro defiant as US slaps him with sanctions
- Hundreds face judges in Turkey's biggest coup trial
- Qatar to buy seven navy vessels from Italy for €5bn
- Ex-Malawi leader on corruption case: 'I am innocent'
Donation
Related
- Congress rejects corruption charge against Michel Temer
- Philippines' Duterte vows to continue his drug war
- Lula: Political rivals want to defeat me with lawsuits
- OJ Simpson granted parole after nearly 9 years in jail
- UNESCO Valongo Wharf recognition prompts racism debate
- Brazil’s Illegitimate President: Tainted by Corruption, Scorned at the UN, Praised by Joe Biden
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Immigration and Social Engineering
|Sheldon Richman
|Shadow World 2016
|Ludwig Watzal
|US Trapped in an Unwinnable War in Afghanistan
|Liaquat Ali Khan
|Omar Khadr: An enemy combatant or the victim of US war machine?
|Joy Ngenda
|Geopolitical Dirty Dreams: Israel’s ‘Victory Caucus’
|Richard Falk
|The March of Folly
|Uri Avnery
|BDS, Human Rights and the Jews
|Lawrence Davidson
|Fifth Ave. Requiem
|Will Durst
|The New and Improved Ugly American
|Ben Tanosborn