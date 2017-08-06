Chicago to sue DOJ over sanctuary city funding threat

Last Updated on Sunday, 06 August 2017 14:11 Sunday, 06 August 2017 14:07
Mayor Rahm Emanuel to take Department of Justice to court against a federal immigration crackdown.
Chicago will sue President Donald Trump's administration over threats to withhold public safety grant money from so-called sanctuary cities, Mayor Rahm Emanuel has said.
Emanuel said on Sunday that Chicago won't "be blackmailed" into changing its values as a welcoming city, escalating a pushback against a federal immigration crackdown.
The lawsuit will be filed on Monday.
It comes less than two weeks after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) would bar cities from a public safety grant programme unless they share information with federal immigration authorities.
Sanctuary cities generally offer undocumented immigrants safe harbour by declining to use municipal resources to enforce federal immigration laws.
"Chicago will not let our police officers become political pawns in a debate," Emanuel, a Democrat, said at a news conference.
"Chicago will not let our residents have their fundamental rights isolated and violated. And Chicago will never relinquish our status as a welcoming city."
The city stands to lose about $3.2m under the new policy.
The grant was to go towards purchasing police equipment.
Emanuel said the lawsuit would prevent the Trump administration from setting a precedent that could be used to target other funding.
The DOJ did not immediately comment on Sunday.
Last week, Sessions decried sanctuary cities, saying they "make all of us less safe" and impede law enforcement by setting criminals free.
He said cities would be barred from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants unless they allow immigration authorities unlimited access to local jails, and provide 48 hours’ notice before releasing anyone wanted for immigration violations.
Police and city officials in sanctuary cities say deporting undocumented immigrants, who are not accused of serious offences, harms public safety, because it discourages them from reporting crimes.
Dozens of local governments and cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, have joined the growing sanctuary movement.
The Trump administration has already faced legal battles over its sanctuary city policies.
Last month, a US judge refused to revisit a court order that blocked an executive order denying broader federal funds to such jurisdictions, in a case filed by San Francisco and the California county of Santa Clara.
|Next >
Most Read Articles
- Geopolitical Dirty Dreams: Israel’s ‘Victory Caucus’
- Russia and the United States’ Presidential Election
- Omar Khadr: An enemy combatant or the victim of US war machine?
- Why is Tajikistan imposing a dress code on its people?
- Strife in Jerusalem: Fears of popular revolts bring Israel and Arabs together
Most Read News
- Rashan Charles 'did not swallow a controlled substance'
- Several dead in Nigeria church shooting
- Qatar to buy seven navy vessels from Italy for €5bn
- Ex-Malawi leader on corruption case: 'I am innocent'
- UN Security Council adopts new North Korea sanctions
- Saudi coalition blocks fuel for UN aid planes to Yemen
Donation
Related
- US, South Korea laud new UN sanctions on North Korea
- Minnesota mosque bombed during morning prayers
- UN Security Council adopts new North Korea sanctions
- US submits official withdrawal from Paris climate pact
- US unveils tougher new UN sanctions on North Korea
- Jeff Sessions promises crackdown on leaks in the US
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Wistful Eyes
|Uri Avnery
|Immigration and Social Engineering
|Sheldon Richman
|Shadow World 2016
|Ludwig Watzal
|US Trapped in an Unwinnable War in Afghanistan
|Liaquat Ali Khan
|Omar Khadr: An enemy combatant or the victim of US war machine?
|Joy Ngenda
|Geopolitical Dirty Dreams: Israel’s ‘Victory Caucus’
|Richard Falk
|BDS, Human Rights and the Jews
|Lawrence Davidson
|Fifth Ave. Requiem
|Will Durst
|The New and Improved Ugly American
|Ben Tanosborn