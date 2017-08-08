Tuesday, August 08, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

More than $84,000 raised after Minnesota mosque bombing

Tuesday, 08 August 2017 07:08

View Comments

Director of Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center says 'good people outnumber one bad guy' after attack during morning prayers.

Minnesota mosqu

The director of the Minnesota mosque that was bombed earlier this week has thanked the community for an outpouring of support the centre received following the attack.

The Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington was bombed early on Saturday while worshippers gathered inside for morning prayers.

No was was injured, but the imam's office where someone threw an improvised explosive device was damaged, according to police. 

Mohamed Omar, the mosque's director, said his community was grateful for those who have sent money and messages and visited the centre after the attack. 

While the bombing was "horrific and tragic", Omar told the Associated Press, "on the other hand, good people came out, and they outnumber that one bad guy, and we are so pleased and so happy to see this community coming together in our support".

A GoFundMe page had raised more than $67,900, while another crowdfunding page on the site LaunchGood had raised more than $16,600.

Many online said they stood with the members of the community and called for justice. 

Visitors also continued to drop off flowers and donations to the site on Monday, according to Omar.

Following the attack, many also voiced frustration over President Donald Trump's silence regarding the bombing, highlighting what they called a double standard.

'Act of terrorism'

Minnesota state Governor Mark Dayton called the bombing a "criminal act of terrorism" while visiting the site on Sunday.

The Minneapolis FBI is currently investigating the incident and determining whether it was a hate crime.

The agency has not announced any arrests or said whether it is has identified any suspects.

In a statement on Monday, Rick Thornton, the special agent in charge, said the investigation was the agency's "top priority", with his office adding on Twitter that "all hands [are] on deck".

Omar, the centre's director, also said that mosque did not have security cameras that could have captured the attack.

He said the community, which is mostly made up of Somali immigrants, cannot afford the cameras.

The latest attack comes amid rising Islamophobic sentiment.

According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, there were 2,213 anti-Islam bias incidents in 2016, a 57 percent increase from 2015.

The number of anti-Muslim hate groups in the US has nearly tripled since Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery Wistful Eyes
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman Immigration and Social Engineering
Sheldon Richman
Ludwig Watzal Shadow World 2016
Ludwig Watzal
Liaquat Ali Khan US Trapped in an Unwinnable War in Afghanistan
Liaquat Ali Khan
Joy Ngenda Omar Khadr: An enemy combatant or the victim of US war machine?
Joy Ngenda
Richard Falk Geopolitical Dirty Dreams: Israel’s ‘Victory Caucus’
Richard Falk
Lawrence Davidson BDS, Human Rights and the Jews
Lawrence Davidson
Will Durst Fifth Ave. Requiem
Will Durst
Ben Tanosborn The New and Improved Ugly American
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.