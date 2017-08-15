Tuesday, August 15, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Trump authorises probe into China's trade practices

Tuesday, 15 August 2017 07:15

View Comments

US president signs presidential memo directing an investigation into China's alleged theft of US intellectual property.

US President Donald Trump has signed a presidential memorandum authorising an investigation into China's alleged theft of American intellectual property, declaring it "one big move".

The order directs Robert Lighthizer, the US trade representative, to determine whether to investigate Chinese trade practices that force US companies operating in China to turn over intellectual property, in order to gain access to the world's second-largest economy.

"Ambassador Lighthizer you are empowered to consider all available options at your disposal," Trump said before he signed the memo on Monday.

"This is just the beginning."

Trump had been expected to seek a so-called Section 301 investigation earlier this month, but an announcement was postponed as the White House sought help from China to curb North Korea's development of nuclear weapons.

Although Trump constantly criticised China's trade practices on the campaign trail, his administration has not taken direct action against the country.

It declined to name China a currency manipulator and has delayed broader national security probes into imports of foreign steel and aluminum that could indirectly affect China.

Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, a popular trade tool in the 1980s that has been rarely used in the past decade, allows the president to unilaterally impose tariffs or other trade restrictions to protect US industries from "unfair trade practices" of foreign countries.

The investigation could take up to a year, according to administration officials, opening the door to a settlement before a possible investigation is launched.

Trump has come under criticism for his reponse to the violence, including his failure to swiftly condemn racism and white supremacy.

Chinese warning

China has given warning that both sides would lose out if Trump begins a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

In an editorial on Monday, the state-run newspaper China Daily said the investigation will "poison" relations and warned the Trump administration not to make a rash decision it could regret.

Matthew Goodman, a senior adviser for Asian economics at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Reuters news agency that Beijing would likely resist negotiating under the threat of trade sanctions but could be amenable to a backdoor deal.

"I'm sure they will formally reject this if an investigation is launched and there is an implication this is going to require negotiation to resolve it," Goodman said. "But will they quietly be willing to talk about some of the underlying concerns?"

Jonathan Fenby, an analyst at the TS Lombard consultancy, told Reuters that China was not interested in a short-term trade fix with the US and will resist "attempts to tie it down".

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Ludwig Watzal The Betrayal of India
Ludwig Watzal
Jacob Hornberger Korea and Venezuela: Flip Sides of the Same Coin
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery ‘Anyone but Bibi'
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Education and Ideology
Lawrence Davidson
Sheldon Richman Trump’s ‘Fire and Fury’ Wouldn’t Be the First for North Korea
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Pagliacci, Trumpiacci and a Foreign Policy of Scary Clowns
Ben Tanosborn
Richard Falk End of Nuclearism or the End of the World
Richard Falk
Will Durst He Skinny Repealer
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah China-Pakistan Generations to Generations Affection & Economic Corridor
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Eve Mykytyn Review of Gaza Girls, Growing up in the Gaza Strip
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

'Unite the Right' rally

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.