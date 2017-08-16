Wednesday, August 16, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Barack Obama breaks record for most Twitter likes

Wednesday, 16 August 2017 11:42

View Comments

Anti-racism social media message quoting Nelson Mandela picks up three million likes in three days.

former US President Barack Obama

A tweet quoting Nelson Mandela by former US President Barack Obama has picked up more than 3 million likes on Twitter, breaking the record for most likes.

Posted on Sunday, the tweet reached the milestone on Thursday, breaking the previous record held by singer Ariana Grande after a bombing at one of her concerts in the English city of Manchester.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." Obama wrote, quoting the late South African president.

A picture attached to the post shows Obama playing with toddlers of different racial backgrounds. 

The tweet, Obama's first in weeks, came in the context of deadly white supremacist violence in the town of Charlottesville, Virginia.

Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when a man drove a car into a crowd of anti-hate protesters on Saturday.

Police later arrested white supremacist James Fields Jr and charged him with second-degree murder, as well as other charges.

Obama has authored six of the top 10 most liked tweets in history.

His successor, US President Donald Trump, is a more prolific Twitter user but has yet to reach the Democrat's popularity on social media.

Trump's reaction to the violence in Charlottesville stood in stark contrast to Obama.

The 45th president of the US has repeatedly blamed both sides for the violence but also said there were "very fine" people on each side.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Ludwig Watzal The Betrayal of India
Ludwig Watzal
Jacob Hornberger Korea and Venezuela: Flip Sides of the Same Coin
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery ‘Anyone but Bibi'
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Education and Ideology
Lawrence Davidson
Sheldon Richman Trump’s ‘Fire and Fury’ Wouldn’t Be the First for North Korea
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Pagliacci, Trumpiacci and a Foreign Policy of Scary Clowns
Ben Tanosborn
Richard Falk End of Nuclearism or the End of the World
Richard Falk
Will Durst He Skinny Repealer
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah China-Pakistan Generations to Generations Affection & Economic Corridor
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Eve Mykytyn Review of Gaza Girls, Growing up in the Gaza Strip
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Pakistan Independence Day

'Unite the Right' rally

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.