Thursday, August 17, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Trump says US culture 'ripped apart' by statue removals

Thursday, 17 August 2017 09:38

View Comments

President adds fuel to fire by mourning loss of statues memorialising Confederate era amid Charlottesville fallout.

Statues of Confederate commanders like Robert E Lee

President Donald Trump said the history and culture of the United States were being "ripped apart" by the removal of statues memorialising the Confederate era.

"Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments," Trump wrote Thursday on Twitter.

"You can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next. Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!" Trump added.

Trump's latest tweets pile more fuel on a political firestorm ignited by the president's attempts to shift blame for deadly violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, to anti-racism counter-protesters.

The "Unite the Right" rally on August 12, which drew hundreds of neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members and white supremacists marching to anti-Semitic chants, was nominally prompted by plans to remove a statue of Confederate general Robert E Lee from a Charlottesville park.

READ MORE: Far-right lauds Trump amid Charlottesville backlash

Lee and Jackson, another Confederate commander during the 1861-1865 Civil War, have long been celebrated by many white southerners as icons of a lost cause, and reviled by other Americans as traitorous defenders of a slave-holding south.

"The beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!" Trump said in a third tweet.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Ludwig Watzal The Betrayal of India
Ludwig Watzal
Jacob Hornberger Korea and Venezuela: Flip Sides of the Same Coin
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery ‘Anyone but Bibi'
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Education and Ideology
Lawrence Davidson
Sheldon Richman Trump’s ‘Fire and Fury’ Wouldn’t Be the First for North Korea
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Pagliacci, Trumpiacci and a Foreign Policy of Scary Clowns
Ben Tanosborn
Richard Falk End of Nuclearism or the End of the World
Richard Falk
Will Durst He Skinny Repealer
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah China-Pakistan Generations to Generations Affection & Economic Corridor
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Eve Mykytyn Review of Gaza Girls, Growing up in the Gaza Strip
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Pakistan Independence Day

'Unite the Right' rally

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.