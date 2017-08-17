Trump says US culture 'ripped apart' by statue removals

Thursday, 17 August 2017 09:38
President adds fuel to fire by mourning loss of statues memorialising Confederate era amid Charlottesville fallout.
President Donald Trump said the history and culture of the United States were being "ripped apart" by the removal of statues memorialising the Confederate era.
"Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments," Trump wrote Thursday on Twitter.
"You can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next. Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!" Trump added.
Trump's latest tweets pile more fuel on a political firestorm ignited by the president's attempts to shift blame for deadly violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, to anti-racism counter-protesters.
No ambiguity: POTUS "sad" monuments celebrating those who fought to keep black Americans in chains being removed from public places pic.twitter.com/LrE8vrlIXp— Wesley Lowery (@WesleyLowery) August 17, 2017
The "Unite the Right" rally on August 12, which drew hundreds of neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members and white supremacists marching to anti-Semitic chants, was nominally prompted by plans to remove a statue of Confederate general Robert E Lee from a Charlottesville park.
READ MORE: Far-right lauds Trump amid Charlottesville backlash
Lee and Jackson, another Confederate commander during the 1861-1865 Civil War, have long been celebrated by many white southerners as icons of a lost cause, and reviled by other Americans as traitorous defenders of a slave-holding south.
"The beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!" Trump said in a third tweet.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- UN Peacekeeping Forces and Sexual Assault: A Timeline
- Saudi Crown Prince MBS 'wants out' of Yemen war
- Social media users slam Trump over Charlottesville
- Charlottesville: What we know about James Alex Fields
- Trump decries KKK, neo-Nazi violence in Charlottesville
- Trump again blames 'both sides' for Virginia violence
Donation
Related
- 'Liquid biopsy' spots early-stage cancers in blood
- UN chief: Time to 'dial down rhetoric' on North Korea
- US slams allies for violating religious freedom
- Far right welcomes Trump's Charlottesville reaction
- China tells US, North Korea to 'hit brakes' on threats
- Trump again blames 'both sides' for Virginia violence
Featured_Author
Opinion
|The Betrayal of India
|Ludwig Watzal
|Korea and Venezuela: Flip Sides of the Same Coin
|Jacob Hornberger
|‘Anyone but Bibi'
|Uri Avnery
|Education and Ideology
|Lawrence Davidson
|Trump’s ‘Fire and Fury’ Wouldn’t Be the First for North Korea
|Sheldon Richman
|Pagliacci, Trumpiacci and a Foreign Policy of Scary Clowns
|Ben Tanosborn
|End of Nuclearism or the End of the World
|Richard Falk
|He Skinny Repealer
|Will Durst
|China-Pakistan Generations to Generations Affection & Economic Corridor
|Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
|Review of Gaza Girls, Growing up in the Gaza Strip
|Eve Mykytyn