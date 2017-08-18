Friday, August 18, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Actors, writers quit White House committee over Trump

Friday, 18 August 2017 13:19

View Comments

Members of President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities condemn Trump's response to deadly Charlottesville rally.

Actor Kal Penn

Actors and prominent arts figures in the US have resigned from an advisory committee to the White House following President Donald Trump's reaction to deadly white supremacist violence last weekend in Charlottesville.

In a joint letter addressed to Trump, members of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities (PCAH) condemned the president's insistence in equating the actions of both white supremacists and those protesting against them during the far-right rally on August 12.

A 32-year-old anti-racist protester, Heather Heyer, was killed and several people were wounded in a car ramming attack.

Trump repeatedly blamed "both sides" for the deadly violence. 

READ MORE: Social media users slam Trump over Charlottesville

"Reproach and censure in the strongest possible terms are necessary following your support of the hate groups and terrorist who killed and injured fellow Americans in Charlottesville," said the letter, which was signed by all members but one of the 17-person committee. "The false equivalencies you push cannot stand."

Actor Kal Penn, photographer Chuck Close, author Jhumpa Lahiri and Jill Cooper Udal, wife of Senator Tom Undall were among those who signed the resignation letter.

"We cannot sit idly by, the way that your West Wing advisors have, without speaking out against your words and actions," the members wrote.

The PCAH is an official agency which comprises prominent Hollywood, Broadway and others arts figures.

It works directly with the government and three primary cultural agencies. 

As first lady, Melania Trump serves as the committee's honorary chair.

Director and Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe was the only member who did not sign the missive. 

"Ignoring your hateful rhetoric would have made us complicit in your words and actions," the letter went on to say. 

The members also criticised Trump for proposing to cut funding for arts and cultural agencies. 

With the letter, the PCAH became the first White House department to resign.

Several people on social media noted a possible hidden message in the note - the first letter of each paragraph of the correspondence, when put together, spells "RESIST".

Most of the members of the group were appointed under Barack Obama's presidency. 

The committee was created in 1982 under President Ronald Reagan to advise White House on cultural issues. 

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Iran and Afghanistan top 2017 Basel AML Index

Read More

Actors, writers quit White House committee over Trump

Read More

Kian Loyd Delos Santos, 17, killed in drug crackdown

Read More

Steve Bannon out as Trump's top strategist: White House

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Ludwig Watzal The Betrayal of India
Ludwig Watzal
Jacob Hornberger Korea and Venezuela: Flip Sides of the Same Coin
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery ‘Anyone but Bibi'
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Education and Ideology
Lawrence Davidson
Sheldon Richman Trump’s ‘Fire and Fury’ Wouldn’t Be the First for North Korea
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Pagliacci, Trumpiacci and a Foreign Policy of Scary Clowns
Ben Tanosborn
Richard Falk End of Nuclearism or the End of the World
Richard Falk
Will Durst He Skinny Repealer
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah China-Pakistan Generations to Generations Affection & Economic Corridor
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Eve Mykytyn Review of Gaza Girls, Growing up in the Gaza Strip
Eve Mykytyn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Sierra Leone mudslides

'Unite the Right' rally

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.