Sunday, September 03, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Los Angeles battles 'largest wildfire in city history'

Sunday, 03 September 2017 10:46

View Comments

Hundreds evacuate as wildfire that has already burned more than 2,000 hectares threatens homes.

wildfire

The "largest [wildfire] in the history" of Los Angeles has forced hundreds to evacuate, the US city's mayor said.

Mayor Eric Garcetti told reporters on Saturday that the blaze, which broke out on Friday and lit up the hills surrounding the northern suburb of Burbank overnight, had already burned 5,000 acres (2,000 hectares).

More than 700 homes were evacuated in a north Los Angeles neighbourhood and nearby areas, officials said.

IN PICTURES: Wildfires around the world

Authorities warned of erratic winds that could force them to widen the evacuation zone, after the fire destroyed one house in Los Angeles on Saturday.

"Other than that, no loss of any property," Garcetti said at a news conference. "That is a pretty amazing thing."

Local media later reported that two additional homes had been burned.

The fire was only 10 percent contained with more than 500 firefighters battling it.

The blaze in thick brush that has not burned in decades was slowly creeping down a rugged hillside on Saturday towards houses, with temperatures in the area approaching 38 degrees Celsius, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The fire could make air unhealthy to breathe in parts of Los Angeles, the nation's second-largest city, and nearby suburbs, the South Coast Air Quality Management District said in an advisory.

Video posted online by local media showed the fire burning along a major highway as it broke out on Friday, with smoke hovering over the roadway as cars passed by flames a few dozen feet away. Officials quickly closed a stretch of the freeway.

California Governor Jerry Brown issued an emergency declaration on Friday to free up additional resources to battle the blaze.

Wildfires in the US West have burned more than 7.1 million acres (2.9 million hectares) since the beginning of the year, about 50 percent more than during the same time period in 2016, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Venezuela bars opposition activist ...

Read More

Trump seeks $7.85bn in initial aid ...

Read More

Workers clear out of Russian consul...

Read More

Utah police put on leave for arrest...

Read More

Colombia's FARC transforms into a p...

Read More

Thousands march for missing activis...

Read More

Global_News

Newspaper says Monday's edition will be its last after receiving $6.3m tax bill, which it calls politically motivated.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery Crusaders and Zionists
Uri Avnery
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger It’s War on Price-Gougers Season
Jacob Hornberger
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn
Lawrence Davidson Trump’s Defining Moments
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk Evolving International Law
Richard Falk
Ludwig Watzal The Betrayal of India
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Harvey causes havoc in Texas

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.