Monday, September 04, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Texas governor estimates Harvey damage at up to $180bn

Sunday, 03 September 2017 12:11

View Comments

US president asked Congress for nearly $8bn for recovery efforts after storm, but governor says Texas needs a lot more.

hurricane to hit Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Sunday damage from Hurricane Harvey would likely reach $150bn to $180bn.

Harvey, which came ashore on August 25 as the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in 50 years, has killed an estimated 47 people and displaced more than one million after causing wreckage in an area stretching for nearly 500km.

Abbott, who is advocating for US federal government aid to repair his state, said the damage would exceed that of Katrina, the storm that devastated New Orleans and surrounding areas in 2005, and Sandy, which overwhelmed New York City and the US northeast in 2012.

"Katrina caused, if I recall, more than $120bn but when you look at the number of homes and business affected by this I think this will cost well over $120bn, probably $150bn to $180bn," Abbott told Fox News.

"This is far larger than Hurricane Sandy."

The administration of US President Donald Trump has asked Congress for an initial $7.85bn for recovery efforts, which Abbott called a "down payment".

"This is a long road to hoe if we are going to rebuild the fourth-largest city in the United States as well as the entire geographic region," Abbott said.

The head of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) called federal aid a "ray of hope" but said state and local officials also needed to do their part.

"We need elected officials at all levels to sit down and hit the reset button and make sure they have everything they need to increase levels of self-sufficiency," FEMA Administrator Brook Long told CBS News.

"They can't depend only on federal emergency management," Long said, declining to offer a figure for how much money the White House would eventually ask from Congress.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Venezuela bars opposition activist ...

Read More

Trump seeks $7.85bn in initial aid ...

Read More

Workers clear out of Russian consul...

Read More

Utah police put on leave for arrest...

Read More

Colombia's FARC transforms into a p...

Read More

Thousands march for missing activis...

Read More

Global_News

Defence chief James Mattis says US does not seek total North Korea 'annihilation', but it has 'many options to do so'.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery Crusaders and Zionists
Uri Avnery
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger It’s War on Price-Gougers Season
Jacob Hornberger
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn
Lawrence Davidson Trump’s Defining Moments
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk Evolving International Law
Richard Falk
Ludwig Watzal The Betrayal of India
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Harvey causes havoc in Texas

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.