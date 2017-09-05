Tuesday, September 05, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Guatemala congress to weigh lifting Morales' immunity

Tuesday, 05 September 2017 08:54

View Comments

Top court rules congress should consider request to strip the president's immunity as Morales faces corruption probe.

A request to lift Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales' immunity from prosecution should go before legislators for final consideration, the country's Supreme Court said.

The court's decision on Monday is related to allegations of illegal financing for Morales' 2015 campaign.

Investigations have targeted several political parties including his National Convergence Front.

"There appears to be sufficient evidence to allow the transfer of the case to congress," Supreme Court spokesman Angel Pineda said.

Congress must now form a five-member committee to examine the case and present its conclusion to the full body.

For presidential immunity to be lifted, 105 of the 158 deputies would have to vote in favour of the request.

Following the ruling, Morales said he has always defended the rule of law. He added that he would continue to respect the country's institutions and asked Guatemalans to remain objective.

Prosecutors allege that about $825,000 in financing for Morales' campaign was hidden and that other expenditures had no explainable source of funding. The president has denied any wrongdoing.

Last month, chief prosecutor Thelma Adana and Ivan Velasquez, the head of a UN anti-corruption commission (CICIG) operating in Guatemala, announced they were seeking to have Morales' immunity stripped.

Two days later the president ordered Velasquez's immediate expulsion from the country, but that was swiftly overturned by the Constitutional Court.

Morales won the presidency in 2015, running on a platform of honest governance after his predecessor Otto Perez Molina was forced to resign and was imprisoned in a multi-million dollar corruption case stemming from a CICIG investigation.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Colombia, ELN rebels agree to cease...

Read More

Los Angeles wildfire under control:...

Read More

Mattis warns N Korea of 'massive mi...

Read More

Texas governor estimates Harvey dam...

Read More

Los Angeles battles 'largest wildfi...

Read More

Venezuela bars opposition activist ...

Read More

Global_News

World Food Programme official says kingdom should fund 100 percent of the humanitarian needs in the war-torn country.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Ludwig Watzal Israel's Justice Minister Shaked Speaks the Truth
Ludwig Watzal
Uri Avnery Crusaders and Zionists
Uri Avnery
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger It’s War on Price-Gougers Season
Jacob Hornberger
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn
Lawrence Davidson Trump’s Defining Moments
Lawrence Davidson
Richard Falk Evolving International Law
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Harvey causes havoc in Texas

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.