Wednesday, September 06, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Officials warn of 'powerful' Hurricane Irma impact

Wednesday, 06 September 2017 06:58

View Comments

Irma headed towards Puerto Rico, Haiti, Cuba and Florida, with potential for coastal storm surges of up to six metres.

Hurricane Irma

A powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane has made its first landfall in the islands of the northeast Caribbean, en route to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly heading for the US state of Florida.

Hurricane Irma carries the potential for coastal storm surges of up to six metres above normal tide levels, the Miami-based National Hurricane Centre said on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said Puerto Rico had not seen a hurricane of Irma's magnitude since Hurricane San Felipe in 1928, which killed a total of 2,748 people in Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico and Florida.

Warm water is fuel for hurricanes and Irma is over water that is 1C warmer than normal.

The 26C water that hurricanes need goes about 80 metres deep, said Jeff Masters, meteorology director of the private forecasting service Weather Underground.

The eye of Irma passed over Barbuda at about 1:47am local time (05:47 GMT), the National Weather Service said.

Residents said over local radio that phone lines went down. Heavy rain and winds buffeted the neighbouring island of Antigua, sending debris flying as people huddled in their homes or government shelters.

Officials warned people to seek protection from Irma's "onslaught" in a statement that closed with: "May God protect us all."

"This is not an opportunity to go outside and try to have fun with a hurricane," US Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp said. "It's not time to get on a surfboard."

The Category 5 storm had maximum sustained winds of 295km per hour (kph), said the National Hurricane Centre.

Its forecast late on Tuesday was for the winds to fluctuate slightly but for the storm to remain at Category 4 or 5 strength for the next day or two.

Dangerous winds

The most dangerous winds, usually nearest to the eye, were forecast to pass near the northern Virgin Islands and near or just north of Puerto Rico through Wednesday.

On Antigua Island, people who live in low-lying areas were staying with friends and relatives on higher ground or sleeping in churches, schools and community facilities built to withstand hurricanes.

None of the shelters has yet been tested by Category 5 winds, however. 

Many homes in Antigua and Barbuda are not built on concrete foundations or have poorly constructed wooden roofs that are susceptible to wind damage.

Other islands in the path of Irma included the Virgin Islands and Anguilla, a small, low-lying territory of about 15,000 people.

President Donald Trump declared emergencies in Florida, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, and authorities in the Bahamas said they would evacuate six southern islands.

"The dangerousness of this event is like nothing we've ever seen," Ricardo Rossello, Puerto Rico governor, said.

"A lot of infrastructure won't be able to withstand this kind of force."

The director of the island's power company has warned that storm damage could leave some areas without electricity for about a week and other, unspecified areas for four to six months.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

US reacts to Trump's move to scrap ...

Read More

What is DACA? A look at rescinded i...

Read More

Trump administration ends Obama's '...

Read More

Hurricane Irma heading towards the ...

Read More

Chile's Easter Island approves mari...

Read More

Guatemala congress to weigh lifting...

Read More

Global_News

Military said that it will not absorb MILF fighters but enlist their help in overcoming ISIL-linked group in Marawi.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson Labor Day 2017
Lawrence Davidson
Allen L. Jasson The Korean Conflict
Allen L. Jasson
Ludwig Watzal Israel's Justice Minister Shaked Speaks the Truth
Ludwig Watzal
Uri Avnery Crusaders and Zionists
Uri Avnery
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger It’s War on Price-Gougers Season
Jacob Hornberger
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Harvey causes havoc in Texas

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.