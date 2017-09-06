Wednesday, September 06, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Rousseff, Lula charged in Petrobas corruption probe

Wednesday, 06 September 2017 08:25

View Comments

Two former presidents among eight Workers Party members accused of cartel formation, corruption and money laundering.

Brazil has formally charged two former presidents, Dilma Rousseff and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with racketeering for plotting to skim funds from Petrobras, the state-owned oil firm.

Brazil's top prosecutor, Rodrigo Janot, alleged on Tuesday that eight members of the Workers Party, including Lula and Rousseff, committed a series of crimes involving Petrobras such as cartel formation, corruption and money laundering.

They were the first criminal charges to be levelled against Rousseff, who was impeached in 2016 for breaking budgetary laws.

The news was particularly bad for the uphill battle Lula is waging to win the presidency again.

Lula, who is still Brazil's most popular politician, is appealing a corruption conviction that would bar him from running for president in 2018.

He faces four other corruption trials.

Rousseff was Lula's designated successor, and Brazil's first female president.

"The crimes are believed to have taken place at least from mid-2002 to May 12, 2016" when Rousseff was suspended as part of impeachment proceedings, the attorney general's office said.

Their Workers' Party allegedly pocketed $475m in bribe money, "making use of public entities including Petrobras, the National Development Bank (BNDES) and the Planning Ministry", according to the charges.

Janot alleged that much of what became a transnational corruption operation was run by Lula.

Lula's lawyer said the law was being misused to persecute the former president.

READ MORE: Dilma Rousseff - Impeachment is a coup

In a statement, the Workers Party said the charges were baseless and being used to divert attention from other investigations, including one into a former federal prosecutor, referring to a case Janot announced on Monday.

A representative for Rousseff said the prosecutor's office offered no evidence of the crimes and called on the Supreme Court to guarantee the right to defend against them.

The charges arise from the Operation Car Wash investigation that uncovered a cartel of companies paying bribes to officials to secure Petrobras contracts, revelations that have spawned a host of investigations that has shaken Brazil's political system and economy.

Dozens of senior leaders across the political spectrum and high-ranking businessmen have been investigated or convicted since the sprawling corruption scandal broke in 2014.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

US reacts to Trump's move to scrap ...

Read More

What is DACA? A look at rescinded i...

Read More

Trump administration ends Obama's '...

Read More

Hurricane Irma heading towards the ...

Read More

Chile's Easter Island approves mari...

Read More

Guatemala congress to weigh lifting...

Read More

Global_News

Lawyer to lodge appeal after Israeli court denies bail for the leader of the northern branch of Islamic Movement.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson Labor Day 2017
Lawrence Davidson
Allen L. Jasson The Korean Conflict
Allen L. Jasson
Ludwig Watzal Israel's Justice Minister Shaked Speaks the Truth
Ludwig Watzal
Uri Avnery Crusaders and Zionists
Uri Avnery
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Jacob Hornberger It’s War on Price-Gougers Season
Jacob Hornberger
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Harvey causes havoc in Texas

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.