Updates: Hurricane Irma thrashes Caribbean islands

At least 14 killed as Hurricane Irma smashes through string of Caribbean islands on its way to US state of Florida.Read More
Friday, 08 September 2017 08:05
At least 14 killed as Hurricane Irma smashes through string of Caribbean islands on its way to US state of Florida.
The eye of Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in a century, grazed the Turks and Caicos Islands; rattling buildings after it smashed a string of Caribbean islands and killed 14 people on its way to Florida.
With winds of around 290 kilometres per hour (km/h), the storm the size of France has ravaged small islands in the northeast Caribbean in recent days, including Barbuda, Saint Martin and the British and US Virgin Islands, ripping down trees and flattening homes and hospitals.
On Thursday, winds dipped to 265km/h as Irma soaked the northern coasts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti and brought hurricane-force winds to the low-lying Turks and Caicos Islands.
|Next >
Most Read News
- US calls for UN vote on fresh North Korea sanctions
- Tanzania: Opposition MP Tundu Lissu wounded by gunmen
- What is DACA? A look at rescinded immigrant programme
- Officials warn of 'powerful' Hurricane Irma impact
- Rwandan police arrest Diane Rwigara, family members
- US seeks to freeze assets of North Korea's Kim Jong-un
Global_News
Donation
Related
- Irma heads to Florida, kills 14 across Caribbean
- Deaths and destruction as Hurricane Irma powers through
- Caribbean: Hurricane Irma threatens more devastation
- Hurricane Irma causes 'major damage' in the Caribbean
- Officials warn of 'powerful' Hurricane Irma impact
- Hurricane Irma heading towards the Leeward Islands
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Trump’s Pearl Harbor Strategy for War in Korea
|Jacob Hornberger
|Labor Day 2017
|Lawrence Davidson
|The Korean Conflict
|Allen L. Jasson
|Israel's Justice Minister Shaked Speaks the Truth
|Ludwig Watzal
|Crusaders and Zionists
|Uri Avnery
|Labor Day 17
|Will Durst
|The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
|Sheldon Richman
|America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
|Ben Tanosborn