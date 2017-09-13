Wednesday, September 13, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Macron: France will rebuild St Martin island after Irma

Wednesday, 13 September 2017 09:07

View Comments

Aid effort under way on St Martin as President Macron promises return of all 'essential communication' within a week.

President Emmanuel Macron has promised to rebuild France's Caribbean territories in the wake of Hurricane Irma's widespread destruction.

Visiting French-controlled St Martin on Tuesday, Macron said the island must be rebuilt as a "model" to withstand future weather patterns.

"I don't want to rebuild St Martin as it was … We have seen there are many homes that were built too precariously, with fragile infrastructure. The geography of the homes was not adapted to the risks," he said.

READ MORE: Foreign officials visit hurricane-hit Caribbean islands

At least 14 people died and more than 200 went missing after Irma hit the island on September 6, according to the Netherlands Red Cross.

St Martin is divided between French and Dutch sovereignty.

A number of residents remain without power and mobile service following the Category 5 storm.

Macron acknowledged the anger felt by some on the island and other affected French-controlled Caribbean territories - including Guadeloupe and St Barts - over his government's response to the disaster.

"They are impatient for answers and some are very, very angry. The anger is legitimate because it is a result of the fear they have faced and of being very fatigued," he said.

"It is certain that some want to leave, and we will help them in that effort."

Macron outlined a plan to distribute drinking water, food and medical help during his visit, claiming half of the island's mobile reception had been restored and that all means of "essential communication" would be re-established within a week.

A centre to administer requests by residents seeking financial help is due to be established by Monday, he said.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

US Senate backs resolution against ...

Read More

Foreign officials visit hurricane-h...

Read More

Guatemala congress rejects lifting ...

Read More

Venezuela: UN warns of possible cri...

Read More

Mexico rushes aid to millions of qu...

Read More

Irma death toll rises to 38 in Cari...

Read More

Global_News

Halimah Yacob's 'walkover' election draws public criticism due to perceived lack of democratic process in city-state.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Ace Hoffman Book Review: Max S. Powers' America's Nuclear Wastelands (2008)
Ace Hoffman
Uri Avnery A Confession
Uri Avnery
Jacob Hornberger Interventionism Produced the 9/11 Attacks
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson Labor Day 2017
Lawrence Davidson
Allen L. Jasson The Korean Conflict
Allen L. Jasson
Ludwig Watzal Israel's Justice Minister Shaked Speaks the Truth
Ludwig Watzal
Will Durst Labor Day 17
Will Durst
Sheldon Richman The Liberal Spirit and Its Opposite, Alt-Rightism
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn America Still Lives under the Racial Armistice of 1865
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Journey of Rohingya refugees

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.