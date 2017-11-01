Wednesday, November 01, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Eight dead as truck ploughs into New York crowd

Wednesday, 01 November 2017 08:00

View Comments

Pick-up truck driver shot by police after ploughing into cyclists and pedestrians in busy part of Lower Manhattan.

Police

At least eight people in New York City have been killed and 11 injured after a driver ploughed into cyclists and pedestrians before being shot by police, according to US officials.

The incident on Tuesday "was a particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians", Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City, told a news conference.

Police said a 29-year-old male driver of a rented pick-up truck entered a busy bicycle path on the West Side of Lower Manhattan shortly 3.05pm (19:05 GMT), striking a number of people along the route.

The truck then crashed with a school bus, injuring at least two children and two adults.

After the collision, the driver exited the vehicle brandishing two imitation guns, at which point he was shot by a police officer.

The suspect was wounded in the abdomen and transferred to a local hospital, James O'Neill, police commissioner, told the same press conference.

A paintball gun and a pellet gun were recovered from the scene. There was no information about the suspect's motive.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said there were no indications of a wider plot.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those New Yorkers who we lost today. It reminds us all how precious life is," he told reporters.

Police in New York said they were going to deploy extra officers around the city "out of an abundance of caution".

A spokesperson for the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS)  described the incident an "apparent act of terrorism".

"We have recently seen attacks like this one throughout the world. DHS and its law enforcement partners remain vigilant and committed to safeguarding the American people," the spokesperson said in a statement. 

US President Donald Trump was briefed about the incident, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary, said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected," she added.

Even though police said the investigation was still pending and there was no claim of responsibility, Trump later tweeted that the US "must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere", referring to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant group, also known as ISIS.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

US judge blocks Trump's military tr...

Read More

US says suspect linked to 2012 Beng...

Read More

US treasury secretary praises coope...

Read More

Ex-Trump aides Paul Manafort and Ri...

Read More

Trump to release nearly all JFK ass...

Read More

Taiwan leader lands in Hawaii despi...

Read More

Global_News

President Salva Kiir's visit to Sudan is aimed at resolving border disputes, oil revenues, and security issues.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson A System Problem for Democracy
Lawrence Davidson
Uri Avnery Pickled Cucumbers
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman New York Times Acknowledges US Global Empire
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst Stolen Wallets
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Trump’s Horrible Truth to the Soldier’s Widow
Jacob Hornberger
Richard Falk The Flawed and Corrupted Genius of American Republicanism
Richard Falk
Gideon Polya ‘Rationalism’ by Brian Ellis slams neoliberalism
Gideon Polya
Ludwig Watzal A Palestinian State Takes Time
Ludwig Watzal

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Autumn in major cities

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.