Mass shooting reported at church in Sutherland, Texas

Local media say the gunman has been 'taken down', and the FBI is on the scene.

Multiple people have been killed inside a church in Sutherland, Texas, local media say.

The shooting took place on Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Wilson County during the morning service, local television station KSAT12 reported.

According to Wilson County news, the local sheriff confirmed that there were "multiple" deaths and the shooter was "taken down".

A witness told local news channel KENS5 that a child was among those who was shot.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted: "Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act."

The Wilson County sheriff was not immediately available for comment.

Sunday’s attack comes just a month after the one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history, when 58-year-old Stephen Paddock killed 59 people and at least 527 others. Paddock subsequently killed himself.

The Mass Shooting Tracker watchdog has recorded at least 24 mass shootings this month and some 1,495 so far this year in the US

More soon...