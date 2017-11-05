Sunday, November 05, 2017
   
Mass shooting reported at Texas church

Sunday, 05 November 2017 12:30

Local media say the gunman has been 'taken down', and the FBI is on the scene.

First Baptist Church in Wilson County

Multiple people have been killed inside a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, local media say.

The shooting took place on Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Wilson County during the 11:00am service, local television station KSAT12 reported.

According to Wilson County news, the local sheriff confirmed that there were "multiple" deaths. 

Sergeant Robert Murphy of the Guadalupe County Sherrif's office told Al Jazeera that the shooter was deceased. He added that could not comment on how the assailant died. 

Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr told CNN that dozens of people had been killed. 

A witness told local news channel KENS5 that a child was among those who was shot.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted: "Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act."

US President Donald Trump also tweeted, saying he is "monitoring the situation from Japan" where he has just started a 12-day tour of Asia. 

The Wilson County sheriff was not immediately available for comment. 

Sutherland Springs is a small rural community about 55km outside of San Antonio, Texas. 

The department of public safety is expected to hold a press conference later on Sunday afternoon. 

Sunday’s attack comes just a month after the one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history, when 58-year-old Stephen Paddock killed at least 58 people and injured more than 500 others. Paddock subsequently killed himself. 

The Mass Shooting Tracker watchdog has recorded at least 24 mass shootings this month and some 1,495 so far this year in the US.

