Monday, November 13, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Deported veterans protest in Mexico on US Veterans Day

Sunday, 12 November 2017 10:43

View Comments

Mexican US veteran soldiers

A group of Mexicans who served with the United States military in Vietnam and Iraq only to be deported held a Veterans Day protest in the border city Ciudad Juarez.

A stone's throw from the bridge between Juarez and El Paso, Texas, the deportees demonstrated with the flags of their US military units on Saturday.

"We served a country that has cheated us," said Jose Francisco Lopez Moreno, 64. Many Mexicans have served in the US military in exchange for expedited residency.

But these veterans were deported for committing crimes, despite risking their lives in far-flung combat.

"It is so unfair. They separated us from our families, and we are alone here with no healthcare or assistance of any kind," said Lopez, who served in Vietnam but was deported to Mexico in 2004. Veterans in the US receive pensions and healthcare.

Local officials estimate there are about 300 deportees.

"For as long as I live, even if I die on this side, I will always love the US flag. That was my life," said Ivan Ocon, who served in Iraq in 2003 but last year was deported to his homeland.

"It was like having a house come crashing down on top of you, to have them turn their backs on you after all that," he added.

"You think that you would not be deported because you were part of something so great, but in the end, they throw you out just the same," he said.

"We want to go back. That's what we are asking Donald Trump. We fought for your country," he said.

Trump has brought US-Mexican ties to their lowest point in many decades, seeking to build a border wall he first said he would force Mexico to fund. He later backtracked on that idea.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

US Marine trainer guilty of abusing...

Read More

Caesar Goodson Jr found not guilty ...

Read More

Texas church shooting: Who is Devin...

Read More

Texas shooting: Groups demand 'acti...

Read More

Trump: Texas shooting is mental hea...

Read More

Texas: At least 26 killed in Suther...

Read More

Global_News

Eight days after his shock resignation, Lebanese PM denies rumours he is being held against his will in Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Elias Akleh New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
Elias Akleh
Will Durst Termites of justice
Will Durst
Uri Avnery Two Meetings
Uri Avnery
William deB. Mills A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
William deB. Mills
Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn
Jacob Hornberger Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
Jacob Hornberger
Gideon Polya UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide
Gideon Polya

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Vietnam floods as APEC begin

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.