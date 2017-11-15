Senate committee discusses Trump nuclear authority

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak al-Nahyan told dpa news agency Germany must exert more control over mosques.Read More
Wednesday, 15 November 2017 13:29
President Trump’s war of words with North Korea has raised doubts in the minds of US senators that the president would listen to advisers trying to talk him out of launching a nuclear attack.
The US Senate has openly discussed the president's nuclear authority for the first time in more than 40 years, prodded by aggressive comments made by President Donald Trump about North Korea.
Among the questions asked was whether Trump has the sole authority to order nuclear attacks without any controls in place.
Some pointed out that the decision is usually a consultative process where the US president is advised by senior figures in government.
The fear seems to be, as voiced by Senator Markey, that Trump would refuse to take advice offered and that the current power structures in Washington would render those around him incapable of dissuading him from a decision to attack.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Iraqi forces advance on ISIL-held Rawa in Anbar
- Iran-Iraq earthquake: More than 300 die in heavy tremor
- How social media told story of Iran-Iraq earthquake
- Saad Hariri says he will return to Lebanon in days
- Thousands of nationalists, fascists march in Warsaw
- Colin Kaepernick named GQ 'Citizen of the Year'
Global_News
Donation
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Bannon: ‘Proud to be a Christian Zionist’
|Ludwig Watzal
|New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
|Elias Akleh
|Termites of justice
|Will Durst
|Two Meetings
|Uri Avnery
|A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
|William deB. Mills
|Balfour: Then and Now
|Richard Falk
|Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
|Sheldon Richman
|Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
|Ben Tanosborn
|Oliver Stone Was Right about the CIA
|Jacob Hornberger