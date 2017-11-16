Ross 128 b: Nearby earth-like planet could support alien life

As military takeover enters second day, army blocks key sites as officials and citizens hope for peaceful resolve.Read More
Thursday, 16 November 2017 11:42
Ross 128 b is the second-closest planet to be detected outside the solar system with surface temperatures potentially similar to ours.
A team of scientists using an observatory in Chile have discovered an Earth-like planet at a distance of 11 light years.
The discovery of the "Ross 128 b" was revealed by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) on Wednesday after more than a decade of intensive space monitoring.
Astronomers say the new planet's warm and rocky environment may support life.
Ross 128 b is the second-closest planet to be detected outside the solar system with surface temperatures potentially similar to planet Earth.
The newly discovered planet is about the same size and temperature as Earth and revolves around a so-called "quiet star", so it does not get blasted with harmful radiation.
The planet can't be observed directly and it's hard to say whether an atmosphere or water exist, but it gives scientists important clues about potential life outside the solar system.
This latest revelation comes after NASA discovered, earlier in the year, a solar system with seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a star with the potential of supporting life.
In June, the US space agency also announced the discovery of 10 rocky, Earth-sized planets in our Milky Way Galaxy that could potentially have liquid water and support life.
Other notable discoveries like the Earth-sized Trappist planets and Proxima b were made around similar stars as Ross 128 b and, in the case of Proxima b, are even closer to our solar system.
Proxima b, located just four light years away from the Earth around the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, was discovered by a team of European scientists last year.
To date, NASA's exoplanet archive includes more than 3,000 alien worlds.
Most are uninhabitable but there are a few dozen "earth twins" that from a distance look like our own.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Iran-Iraq earthquake: More than 300 die in heavy tremor
- How social media told story of Iran-Iraq earthquake
- Colin Kaepernick named GQ 'Citizen of the Year'
- Saad Hariri says he will return to Lebanon in days
- Macron invites Saad Hariri to Paris with family
- Zimbabwe: ZANU-PF youth wing 'ready to die' for Mugabe
Global_News
Donation
Related
- Thousands convene in Doha for WISE education summit
- S Chandrasekhar: Why Google honours him today
- Google to use balloons for Puerto Rico phone service
- Trio win chemistry Nobel for method to study molecules
- Weiss, Barish and Thorne win Nobel Physics Prize
- Waiting in the wings: Dubai's autonomous flying taxis
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Tolerance as a Prerequisite for Civilization
|Lawrence Davidson
|The Extra-Legal Backstop for a Dangerous President
|Jacob Hornberger
|Bannon: ‘Proud to be a Christian Zionist’
|Ludwig Watzal
|New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
|Elias Akleh
|Termites of justice
|Will Durst
|Two Meetings
|Uri Avnery
|A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
|William deB. Mills
|Balfour: Then and Now
|Richard Falk
|Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
|Sheldon Richman
|Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
|Ben Tanosborn