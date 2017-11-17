Friday, November 17, 2017
   
Head of US counterterrorism centre to step down

Friday, 17 November 2017

Nicholas Rasmussen, who headed the intelligence organisation for three years, will leave in December.

Nicholas Rasmussen

Nicholas Rasmussen, the head of the US National Counterterrorism Center, has announced that he is leaving his post at the end of the year.

Rasmussen is stepping down after serving for more than three years as the leader of one of the country's newest intelligence organisations, founded after the attacks on September, 11, 2001.

The National Counterterrorism Center serves as a coordination hub for all intelligence related to "terrorism", both foreign and domestic. It produces intelligence and threat analysis, maintains a database of known and suspected "terrorists" in the US and around the world, and conducts strategic operational planning across the intelligence community.

In a statement, US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats described Rasmussen as "deeply committed to the counterterrorism mission", noting that he "has skillfully guided the nation through an evolving and complex terrorism threat environment".

Rasmussen has served through the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations in various senior roles related to the country's "counterterrorism" efforts.

Commenting on the evolving nature of "terrorism", including the threat of cyber-attacks, Rasmussen said in a recent interview with The Cipher Brief that "the discipline of counterterrorism is literally evolving and changing under our feet every day".

Until President Donald Trump nominates a successor, the National Counterterrorism Center's deputy director, Russ Travers, will begin serving as acting director in late December.

The ruthless figurehead, seen as the boss of bosses of the Sicilian Mafia, died while serving 26 life sentences.

Read More

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson Tolerance as a Prerequisite for Civilization
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger The Extra-Legal Backstop for a Dangerous President
Jacob Hornberger
Ludwig Watzal Bannon: ‘Proud to be a Christian Zionist’
Ludwig Watzal
Elias Akleh New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
Elias Akleh
Will Durst Termites of justice
Will Durst
Uri Avnery Two Meetings
Uri Avnery
William deB. Mills A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
William deB. Mills
Richard Falk Balfour: Then and Now
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
Sheldon Richman
Ben Tanosborn Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
Ben Tanosborn

