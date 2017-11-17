Head of US counterterrorism centre to step down

The ruthless figurehead, seen as the boss of bosses of the Sicilian Mafia, died while serving 26 life sentences.Read More
Friday, 17 November 2017 10:39
Nicholas Rasmussen, who headed the intelligence organisation for three years, will leave in December.
Nicholas Rasmussen, the head of the US National Counterterrorism Center, has announced that he is leaving his post at the end of the year.
Rasmussen is stepping down after serving for more than three years as the leader of one of the country's newest intelligence organisations, founded after the attacks on September, 11, 2001.
The National Counterterrorism Center serves as a coordination hub for all intelligence related to "terrorism", both foreign and domestic. It produces intelligence and threat analysis, maintains a database of known and suspected "terrorists" in the US and around the world, and conducts strategic operational planning across the intelligence community.
In a statement, US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats described Rasmussen as "deeply committed to the counterterrorism mission", noting that he "has skillfully guided the nation through an evolving and complex terrorism threat environment".
Rasmussen has served through the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations in various senior roles related to the country's "counterterrorism" efforts.
Commenting on the evolving nature of "terrorism", including the threat of cyber-attacks, Rasmussen said in a recent interview with The Cipher Brief that "the discipline of counterterrorism is literally evolving and changing under our feet every day".
Until President Donald Trump nominates a successor, the National Counterterrorism Center's deputy director, Russ Travers, will begin serving as acting director in late December.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Ross 128 b: Nearby earth-like planet could support alien life
- How social media told story of Iran-Iraq earthquake
- Colin Kaepernick named GQ 'Citizen of the Year'
- Macron invites Saad Hariri to Paris with family
- Zimbabwe: ZANU-PF youth wing 'ready to die' for Mugabe
- How Turkey stood by Qatar amid the Gulf crisis
Global_News
Donation
Related
- US: Four killed in California shooting spree
- First hijab-wearing Barbie based on Ibtihaj Muhammad
- Internet freedom 'in decline' for seventh consecutive year
- Rodrigo Duterte: War with N Korea would 'end humanity'
- Colin Kaepernick named GQ 'Citizen of the Year'
- Erdogan calls on Russia, US to pull troops out of Syria
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Tolerance as a Prerequisite for Civilization
|Lawrence Davidson
|The Extra-Legal Backstop for a Dangerous President
|Jacob Hornberger
|Bannon: ‘Proud to be a Christian Zionist’
|Ludwig Watzal
|New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
|Elias Akleh
|Termites of justice
|Will Durst
|Two Meetings
|Uri Avnery
|A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
|William deB. Mills
|Balfour: Then and Now
|Richard Falk
|Quit Worrying about the Russians in Our Borderless World
|Sheldon Richman
|Politics of Identity, Secessionism and Communal Plurality
|Ben Tanosborn