Saturday, November 18, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Concerns grow as Argentina intensifies submarine search

Saturday, 18 November 2017 13:38

View Comments

Search for missing vessel enters third day as President Mauricio Macri vows to do everything possible to locate vessel.

The San Juan

A NASA research plane has joined the search for a missing Argentine submarine, as concern is growing over the fate of its 44 crew members.

No contact has been made with the vessel, the ARA San Juan, since Wednesday, prompting authorities to launch a major air and sea search operation.

"We will do what is necessary to find the submarine as soon as possible," President Mauricio Macri said on his Twitter account on Saturday.

The TR-1700 class diesel-electric vessel had been returning from a routine mission to Ushuaia, near the southernmost tip of South America, to its base at Mar del Plata, around 400km south of the capital, Buenos Aires.

Argentina accepted an offer from the United States for a NASA P-3 explorer aircraft, which had been stationed in Ushuaia and was preparing to depart to Antarctica, to make an exploratory flight over the search area.

The German-made ARA San Juan is one of three submarines in the Argentine fleet.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Argentina: No contact with submarin...

Read More

Head of US counterterrorism centre ...

Read More

Ross 128 b: Nearby earth-like plane...

Read More

US: Four killed in California shoot...

Read More

Senate committee discusses Trump nu...

Read More

First hijab-wearing Barbie based on...

Read More

Global_News

Search for missing vessel enters third day as President Mauricio Macri vows to do everything possible to locate vessel.

Read More

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery A History of Idiocy
Uri Avnery
Ben Tanosborn Irrepressible Trump Has Curbed GOP’s Enthusiasm
Ben Tanosborn
Sheldon Richman Assertions versus Facts
Sheldon Richman
William T. Hathaway Then There's Only One Choice
William T. Hathaway
Lawrence Davidson Tolerance as a Prerequisite for Civilization
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger The Extra-Legal Backstop for a Dangerous President
Jacob Hornberger
Ludwig Watzal Bannon: ‘Proud to be a Christian Zionist’
Ludwig Watzal
Elias Akleh New War Drums out of Saudi Arabia
Elias Akleh
Will Durst Termites of justice
Will Durst
William deB. Mills A Sober View of the Virginia and New Jersey Elections
William deB. Mills

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Vietnam floods as APEC begin

Balfour Declaration

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.