UN pushes for murder probe into Rodrigo Duterte

President admitted last week to "personally" killing three men as mayor of Davao City during a gunfight in the 1980s.
The UN's human rights chief has urged Philippine authorities to investigate President Rodrigo Duterte's claims that he killed three people while mayor of Davao City, as well as the growing carnage in his war on drugs.
Since July when Duterte assumed the presidency, there have been 6,000 people killed in the government's anti-drug campaign - about one third died in police operations and the rest were killed by motorcycle-riding masked men and vigilante groups.
READ MORE: Duterte cites Hitler, wants to kill millions of addicts
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein's call for an investigation - made in a statement issued in Geneva on Tuesday - was sparked by Duterte's recent remarks that as a town mayor in southern Davao city in 1988 he killed three suspected kidnappers in a firefight while he was backed up by three police officers.
"Philippine judicial authorities must demonstrate their commitment to upholding the rule of law and their independence from the executive by launching a murder investigation," Zeid said.
He added that it's "unthinkable for any functioning judicial system not to launch investigative and judicial proceedings when someone has openly admitted being a killer".
Duterte's allies in Congress said the president is immune from prosecution and cannot be investigated for actions allegedly committed before he assumed office.
He can only face an inquiry after he is removed from power, they added.
"In fact, then Justice Secretary Leila de Lima had investigated such cases and came up with no actionable offences," said Congressman Rodolfo Farinas.
"The president could only be impeached by acts or omissions committed as president."
Duterte previously threatened to withdraw the Philippines from the United Nations for its criticism of his drug crackdown, describing the world body as futile in the face of genocidal killings in other places.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov shot dead in Ankara
- Three people hurt in shooting at Zurich Islamic centre
- ISIL makes Berlin attack claim amid hunt for suspects
- Police officers killed in gun battle near Karak city
- Security officers end deadly Karak castle siege
- Aleppo evacuation deal 'to resume' after setbacks
Donation
Related
- Increasing number of deaths among Nepali workers
- Yemen: Arab coalition to stop using UK cluster bombs
- HRW: Police responsible for hundreds of prisoner deaths
- Rohingya abuse may be crimes against humanity: Amnesty
- Israeli settlers agree to leave illegal Amona outpost
- 2016: Refugees arrivals fall as deaths hit record
Poll
Should US President-elect Donald Trump's opponents be protesting against the election result?
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Remembering Zsa Zsa Gabor
|Richard Falk
|Get over it?
|Will Durst
|Realities of War Against Syria
|Elias Akleh
|Israeli-Style Seasons Greetings
|Stephen Lendman
|Enough Cyber-Disputin’! We Just Hate Vladimir Putin!
|Ben Tanosborn
|Remember Naboth
|Uri Avnery
|Western media propaganda campaign concerning Aleppo
|Ludwig Watzal
|Racist Nationalism Returns to the Western Political Scene
|Lawrence Davidson
|How the Death Penalty Worked in One Case
|Eve Mykytyn
|Trump is the fulfillment of an ancient Chinese curse
|William T. Hathaway