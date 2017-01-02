Road accident kills 25 people in Thailand

Two toddlers among the victims of crash involving a minivan and a pick-up truck during so-called Seven Deadly Days.
A minivan and a pick-up truck both packed with passengers have collided in eastern Thailand, killing 25 people.
Police said the minivan driver lost control after making a U-turn and ploughed into oncoming traffic in the eastern province of Chonburi on Monday. Both vehicles burst into flames.
"The victims were killed by fire or the impact," police Lieutenant-Colonel Wiroj Jamjamras at Ban Bueng provincial police station told AFP news agency, adding two toddlers were among the dead.
Wiroj said 15 people were inside the minivan while 12 passengers were packed into the pick-up truck - all of them Thai nationals.
Two passengers were injured but are expected to survive, he said. Wiroj ruled out drink-driving as the cause of the accident.
Footage broadcast on Channel 3 showed firefighters tackling the burning, twisted wreckage of the two vehicles.
Despite relatively good infrastructure, Thailand has the world's second most dangerous roads in terms of per capita deaths, according to data collected by the World Health Organization in a 2015 report.
Fatalities tend to rise in the New Year week and during Songkran, a religious festival in April, when millions of low-paid workers return to the countryside from their city jobs to see family.
Both weeks are dubbed the "Seven Deadly Days" in Thai media, with the government keeping a daily death tally during those two periods to try to encourage better road safety.
As of Sunday - the fourth day of the country's New Year holiday week - 280 people had died on Thailand's roads, a 10 percent increase from last year.
About 43 percent of the recorded road accidents involved drink-driving and 82 percent involved motorcycles.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Boy with epilepsy finds 'normal life' with cannabis oil
- Cash-swap deadline passes amid continued crisis
- Clashes erupt near Damascus despite truce
- UN adopts resolution supporting Syria ceasefire
- Putin: Russia, Turkey guarantee ceasefire in Syria
- Truce 'holding' despite isolated clashes in Idlib, Hama
Donation
Featured_Author
Opinion
|An Open Letter to Myself on New Year’s Day 2017
|Richard Falk
|Anti-Semitic Zionists
|Uri Avnery
|Autumn in America: The United States Is Squandering Its Promise
|Liaquat Ali Khan
|UN Resolution is good for Israel
|Gilad Atzmon
|AIPAC Hysterical over Obama’s decision
|Stephen Lendman
|How to Destroy the Planet
|Lawrence Davidson
|Get over it?
|Will Durst
|Realities of War Against Syria
|Elias Akleh
|Enough Cyber-Disputin’! We Just Hate Vladimir Putin!
|Ben Tanosborn