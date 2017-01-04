Wednesday, January 04, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Armed men free more than 150 in Kidapawan jailbreak

| Print | E-mail

Wednesday, 04 January 2017 09:25

View Comments

Officials say armed men with suspected links to the MILF group attack a prison, killing a guard and freeing inmates.

Kidapawan city

More than 100 suspected Muslim rebels have stormed a jail in the southern Philippines, killing a guard and allowing 158 inmates to escape, officials said.

Six of the inmates were killed in firefights with pursuing police and army troops, while eight others have been caught and were being returned to the facility, said Senior Inspector Xavier Solda, spokesman for the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

Initial reports suggested that the gunmen responsible for Wednesday's jailbreak were linked to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), officials said. 

The attackers opened fire at guards at the North Cotabato District Jail in Kidapawan city around 1am, prison warden Peter Bongat told a local radio station.

The jail held 1,511 inmates at the time, he said.

"When the attack came, according to the report of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, it was a two-hour firefight" said Dionardo Carlos, Philippine National Police Spokesperson.

"The jail guards were trying to stop the attackers and then our police responded," he said at a press conference. 

"Unfortunately, because of the commotion, some inmates escaped using a wooden ladder that they stuck to the wall at the back portion of the jail."

No claim of responsibility

Unconfirmed reports by Filipino officials suggested that the raid was carried out by Satar Mandalondong, a MILF commander. But the MILF group has not claimed responsibility for the jailbreak. 

The MILF is the largest Muslim rebel group in the Philippines and it is based in the southern region of Mindanao. The group demands more autonomy for the Moro people.

The predominantly Catholic Southeast Asian nation has for four decades been fighting rebels in its southern islands.

Wednesday's incident was the latest of several mass escapes from poorly secured Philippine jails, with the incidents often involving southern rebels.

In August, another rebel group called Maute staged a jailbreak in the southern Philippines, freeing 23 detainees.

About 50 heavily armed members of the group raided the local jail in the southern city of Marawi on Mindanao island and freed eight of their members who were arrested a week earlier, police said.

In 2009 more than 100 armed men raided a jail in the strife-torn southern island of Basilan, freeing 31 prisoners including several guerrillas.

The conflict between the rebels and the state in southern Philippines has left more than 120,000 people dead in the last four decades.

President Rodrigo Duterte is pursuing peace talks with the largest armed Muslim groups, the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and the MILF.

Smaller bands like the Maute group and the Abu Sayyaf group are not covered by the ceasefires and are not part of the peace process.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson Israel- Running from the Law
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger Foreign Policy Blowback in Germany
Jacob Hornberger
Will Durst 2016 XMA$ GIFT WI$H LI$T
Will Durst
Richard Falk An Open Letter to Myself on New Year’s Day 2017
Richard Falk
Uri Avnery Anti-Semitic Zionists
Uri Avnery
Liaquat Ali Khan Autumn in America: The United States Is Squandering Its Promise
Liaquat Ali Khan
Gilad Atzmon UN Resolution is good for Israel
Gilad Atzmon
Stephen Lendman AIPAC Hysterical over Obama’s decision
Stephen Lendman
Elias Akleh Realities of War Against Syria
Elias Akleh

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Refugee crisis 2016

killings in Istanbul

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.