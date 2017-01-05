Thursday, January 05, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Park Geun-hye's impeachment trial starts in Seoul

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 05 January 2017 09:32

View Comments

Park is accused of colluding with a friend to pressure businesses to make contributions to her policy initiatives.

South Korea's Constitutional Court has begun to hear oral arguments in the impeachment trial of President Park Geun-hye, who politicians voted to remove over a corruption scandal that saw millions of people protest over the past several months.

Park's lawyers and lawmakers, who serve as prosecutors in the trial, traded pointed arguments on Thursday on the validity of accusations that she colluded with a confidante to extort money and favours from companies and allowed the friend to unlawfully interfere with government affairs.

READ MORE: Park Geun-hye says she has never conspired with anyone

Lawmaker Kweon Seong Dong, the chief prosecutor in the trial, said Park betrayed the trust people put in her by "broadly and gravely" violating the constitution and criminal laws.

Park's lawyer, Lee Joong-hwan, said the accusations stated in the impeachment bill "lack evidence and fail to make legal sense" because they were based on allegations and media reports, not criminal convictions.

The hearing proceeded without Park, who refused to testify for the second time following her no-show on Tuesday. The nine-justice court cannot force Park to appear.

Park's lawyers may prefer her not to testify because their chief argument is that the accusations against Park have not been fully proven, Han Sang-hee, a law professor at Seoul's Konkuk University, told the AP news agency.

Park rejected requests by state prosecutors to question her and has yet to be questioned by the special prosecution team that has taken over the inquiry.

The court, which will hear witnesses later on Thursday, has six months to decide if Park should permanently step down or should be reinstated.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson Israel- Running from the Law
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger Foreign Policy Blowback in Germany
Jacob Hornberger
Will Durst 2016 XMA$ GIFT WI$H LI$T
Will Durst
Richard Falk An Open Letter to Myself on New Year’s Day 2017
Richard Falk
Uri Avnery Anti-Semitic Zionists
Uri Avnery
Liaquat Ali Khan Autumn in America: The United States Is Squandering Its Promise
Liaquat Ali Khan
Gilad Atzmon UN Resolution is good for Israel
Gilad Atzmon
Stephen Lendman AIPAC Hysterical over Obama’s decision
Stephen Lendman
Elias Akleh Realities of War Against Syria
Elias Akleh

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Refugee crisis 2016

killings in Istanbul

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.