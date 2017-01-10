Tuesday, January 10, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Japan, S Korea scramble jets after China flies bombers

| Print | E-mail

Tuesday, 10 January 2017 11:02

View Comments

Japan and South Korea say Chinese military planes flew over East China Sea and the Sea of Japan for hours on Monday.

Japan and South Korea have deployed their fighter jets after spotting Chinese military planes flying back and forth between the East China Sea and the Sea of Japan, according to Japanese and South Korean officials. 

Japanese defence ministry officials said on Tuesday that eight Chinese jets flew over the Tsushima Strait in western Japan on Monday.

The officials said fighters from Japan's Air Self-Defense Force were scrambled.

The Chinese aircraft did not violate Japan's airspace, Japan's NHK World reported.

China returns seized underwater drone to US

The ministry officials said the Chinese aircraft were six H-6 bombers, plus an early-warning plane and an intelligence-gathering plane.

They also said the Chinese planes headed northeast over the Sea of Japan and later made a U-turn and flew back to the East China Sea.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency earlier reported that around 10 Chinese planes also entered the Korean air defence identification zone for five hours on Monday, prompting South Korea to launch "a sortie of fighter jets", and send a warning signal to the Chinese planes. 

Yonhap said these planes flew near a submerged rock located off the southern coast of Jeju island "several times". 

The submerged island, referred to by South Korea as Ieodo, is also included by China in its own air defence identification zone. 

South Korea responded by sending 10 F-15 and F-16 fighter jets to the area. 

Following the incident, The Japanese defence ministry said it was analysing the flights in order to determine their purpose.

In January of last year, two Chinese military planes were spotted over the Tsushima Strait, and, in August, three planes were seen going back and forth in the area.

China has been expanding its maritime activity.

Last month, its aircraft carrier made its first appearance in the Pacific Ocean.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Will Durst Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
Will Durst
Uri Avnery Avnery: Yes, We Can
Uri Avnery
Ludwig Watzal CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
Ludwig Watzal
Bob Boldt Is that all there is?
Bob Boldt
Richard Falk Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
Richard Falk
Eve Mykytyn Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
Eve Mykytyn
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah Transgenders' ordeal in Pakistan
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Lawrence Davidson Israel- Running from the Law
Lawrence Davidson
Jacob Hornberger Foreign Policy Blowback in Germany
Jacob Hornberger

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Refugee crisis 2016

Ice and snow in Europe

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.