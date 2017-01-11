Wednesday, January 11, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Taiwan urges calm as Chinese warship enters strait

| Print | E-mail

Wednesday, 11 January 2017 12:55

View Comments

Chinese aircraft carrier sails into Taiwan Strait amid increasing tensions between mainland and island territory.

Taiwan has urged its citizens to remain calm after a Chinese aircraft carrier entered the Taiwan Strait in a highly symbolic show of strength.

Taiwan's defence ministry reported on Wednesday that China's Liaoning aircraft carrier and accompanying naval vessels had gone into an area covered by the island's air defence zone at 7:00am local time (23:00 GMT).

Taiwanese media said that F-16 fighter jets and other aircraft were dispatched to monitor the Chinese carrier group.

"The military is monitoring the whole situation and will act as necessary. We urge Taiwan's people to be at ease," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The Liaoning, a refitted Russian-made carrier, had its first live-fire exercise earlier this month in the Yellow Sea, the Bohai Sea and East China Sea.

By midday, the aircraft carrier was moving north along the mainland's coast, the ministry added.

"There is no need for us to overly panic," the chairwoman of Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), which handles the island's relationship with Beijing, said.

READ MORE: Taiwan slams Sao Tome's decision to cut diplomatic ties

China has increased its military drills near the island in recent weeks, after being incensed by a congratulatory phone call from Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen, to US president-elect, Donald Trump, and by a subsequent transit stop by Tsai in the US.

It was the first such contact with Taiwan by a US president-elect or president since Jimmy Carter formally adopted the "one China" policy in 1979 and broke off formal diplomatic relations with the island.

The development comes while Tsai is visiting Nicaragua as part of a four-nation tour in Central America.

While the focus of her visit is to bolster ties with allies, her US stopovers are being closely watched with speculation she may make contact with Trump and his team. 

McBride added that Tsai has been accused of failing to rein in those in Taiwan who have been calling for independence.

China has conflicting claims to parts of the South China Sea with Taiwan and several countries in Southeast Asia, and with Japan over an island chain in the East China Sea.

Beijing considers Taiwan a breakaway province to be brought back into its fold. The US is the island's most powerful ally and main arms supplier, despite having no official diplomatic relations since recognising Beijing in 1979.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Allen L. Jasson Seeing the Obvious
Allen L. Jasson
Bob Boldt The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
Bob Boldt
Will Durst Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
Will Durst
Uri Avnery Avnery: Yes, We Can
Uri Avnery
Ludwig Watzal CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
Ludwig Watzal
Richard Falk Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
Richard Falk
Eve Mykytyn Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
Eve Mykytyn
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah Transgenders' ordeal in Pakistan
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Lawrence Davidson Israel- Running from the Law
Lawrence Davidson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Black Nazarene procession

Ice and snow in Europe

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.