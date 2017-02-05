Sunday, February 05, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Duterte's war on drugs a 'reign of terror', church says

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 05 February 2017 09:18

View Comments

President's office slams criticism by Catholic Church, which says killing people is not the answer to drug trafficking.

Rodrigo Duterte

The Philippines' Catholic Church has blasted President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" for creating a "reign of terror".

In its most strongly worded attack yet on the crackdown on drug pushers and users, the powerful Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines said killing people was not the answer to trafficking of illegal drugs.

The Church said, in a pastoral letter that will be read out in sermons on Sunday, it was disturbing that many did not care about the bloodshed, or even approved of it.

"An even greater cause of concern is the indifference of many to this kind of wrong. It is considered as normal, and, even worse, something that [according to them] needs to be done," the bishops said in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Reuters news agency.

"An additional cause of concern is the reign of terror in many places of the poor. Many are killed not because of drugs. Those who kill them are not brought to account," they said.

Duterte's office strikes back

The presidential palace on Sunday lashed back at the Church for the letter, blaming it for being "apparently out of touch" with the wishes of those who back the changes introduced by Duterte.

"The efforts of these church leaders might be put to better use in practical catechetic that build strong moral character among the faithful, and so contribute more to the reign of peace felt by ordinary citizens everywhere, especially those who are innocent of illegal activities," Ernesto Abella, presidential spokesman, was quoted as saying by Philippine media.

The Catholic Church, to which more than 80 percent of Filipinos belong, has earned the ire of Duterte after bishops criticised the spate of killings linked to the president's narcotics crackdown.

More than 7,600 people have been killed since Duterte launched his anti-drugs campaign seven months ago, more than 2,500 in what police say were armed clashes during raids and sting operations.

Both the government and police have strenuously denied that extrajudicial killings have taken place.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Graham Peebles President Trump: The Final Assault on Human Kindness and the Environment
Graham Peebles
Uri Avnery Respect the Green Line!
Uri Avnery
Will Durst Invisible people
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger Fallacies of the Anti-Islam Crowd
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson Immigrant Irony
Lawrence Davidson
Ben Tanosborn A Mostly-Right Message from a Totally-Wrong Messenger
Ben Tanosborn
Marjorie Cohn Remembering People's Lawyer Len Weinglass
Marjorie Cohn
Allen L. Jasson The Trump Presidency
Allen L. Jasson
Richard Falk Trump’s Pre-Fascism and Progressive Populist Opportunities
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.