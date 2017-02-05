Duterte's war on drugs a 'reign of terror', church says

President's office slams criticism by Catholic Church, which says killing people is not the answer to drug trafficking.
The Philippines' Catholic Church has blasted President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" for creating a "reign of terror".
In its most strongly worded attack yet on the crackdown on drug pushers and users, the powerful Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines said killing people was not the answer to trafficking of illegal drugs.
The Church said, in a pastoral letter that will be read out in sermons on Sunday, it was disturbing that many did not care about the bloodshed, or even approved of it.
"An even greater cause of concern is the indifference of many to this kind of wrong. It is considered as normal, and, even worse, something that [according to them] needs to be done," the bishops said in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Reuters news agency.
"An additional cause of concern is the reign of terror in many places of the poor. Many are killed not because of drugs. Those who kill them are not brought to account," they said.
Duterte's office strikes back
The presidential palace on Sunday lashed back at the Church for the letter, blaming it for being "apparently out of touch" with the wishes of those who back the changes introduced by Duterte.
"The efforts of these church leaders might be put to better use in practical catechetic that build strong moral character among the faithful, and so contribute more to the reign of peace felt by ordinary citizens everywhere, especially those who are innocent of illegal activities," Ernesto Abella, presidential spokesman, was quoted as saying by Philippine media.
The Catholic Church, to which more than 80 percent of Filipinos belong, has earned the ire of Duterte after bishops criticised the spate of killings linked to the president's narcotics crackdown.
More than 7,600 people have been killed since Duterte launched his anti-drugs campaign seven months ago, more than 2,500 in what police say were armed clashes during raids and sting operations.
Both the government and police have strenuously denied that extrajudicial killings have taken place.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Abdullah bin Zayed: Trump's travel ban not Islamophobic
- EU 'deeply regrets' Israel's settlement expansion
- 'Witch hunt' fears as US may outlaw Muslim Brotherhood
- US air raids hit Afghan Taliban after tunnel attack
- Bucharest: Thousands protest decriminalising corruption
- Airlines to board nationals barred under US Muslim ban
Donation
Related
- Duterte: 'I will kill more if only to get rid of drugs'
- Philippines army may now join Duterte's 'war on drugs'
- Philippine police suspend drug war to tackle corruption
- Duterte says CIA to blame for botched terror raid
- Dozens killed and wounded in Alcacuz prison riot
- Duterte: No one can stop me from declaring martial law
Featured_Author
Opinion
|President Trump: The Final Assault on Human Kindness and the Environment
|Graham Peebles
|Respect the Green Line!
|Uri Avnery
|Invisible people
|Will Durst
|Fallacies of the Anti-Islam Crowd
|Jacob Hornberger
|Immigrant Irony
|Lawrence Davidson
|A Mostly-Right Message from a Totally-Wrong Messenger
|Ben Tanosborn
|Remembering People's Lawyer Len Weinglass
|Marjorie Cohn
|The Trump Presidency
|Allen L. Jasson
|Trump’s Pre-Fascism and Progressive Populist Opportunities
|Richard Falk