Pope Francis decries atrocities on Rohingya Muslims

Francis says community members targeted 'simply because they want to live their culture and their Muslim faith'.
Pope Francis strongly criticised atrocities, including mass killings and gang rapes, committed against Rohingya Muslims.
Condemning the torture and killings committed by Myanmar's security forces that - according to a UN report - possible amount to ethnic cleansing, Francis said in a statement on Wednesday that Rohingya Muslims were targeted "simply because they want to live their culture and their Muslim faith".
In a UN report made public last week, 204 Rohingya refugees who fled to neighbouring Bangladesh were interviewed for first-hand accounts.
They revealed grave violations allegedly carried out by members of Myanmar's security forces, or by civilians working alongside them.
Security forces in Myanmar reportedly burned down entire villages, and opened fire at people fleeing burning homes.
According to the report, the army has also been accused of "massive and systematic rape and sexual violence; deliberate destruction of food and sources of food".
About 65,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since October 2016, following a deadly attack on a military post that resulted in a security crackdown against the minority group.
Myanmar's army had launched clearance operations while searching for fighters behind deadly raids on police boarders last year.
Human rights groups say the military operation has been abusive enough to be categorised as crimes against humanity.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Turkey says over 800 detained in anti-ISIL operations
- Airlines to board nationals barred under US Muslim ban
- Scores dead in heavy snowfall in Afghanistan, Pakistan
- Russia, Turkey, Iran discuss Syria ceasefire in Astana
- ISIL fighters 'besieged' in Syria's al-Bab in Aleppo
- Mattis: Iran the 'biggest state sponsor of terrorism'
Donation
Related
- 'Hundreds of Rohingyas' killed in Myanmar crackdown
- Bangladesh pushes on with Rohingya island plan
- Mourners gather for funeral of Myanmar lawyer shot dead
- Ko Ni, top Muslim lawyer, shot dead at Yangon airport
- Pope Francis warns against populism, citing Hitler
- Malaysia: Muslim countries should end Rohingya crisis
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Trump- Boomers' Last President
|Liaquat Ali Khan
|Skewered and Plattered
|Will Durst
|Ways of Living With ‘Alternative Facts’: An Anecdote
|Richard Falk
|Yemen and at the Bay of Pigs
|Jacob Hornberger
|President Trump: The Final Assault on Human Kindness and the Environment
|Graham Peebles
|Respect the Green Line!
|Uri Avnery
|Immigrant Irony
|Lawrence Davidson
|A Mostly-Right Message from a Totally-Wrong Messenger
|Ben Tanosborn
|Remembering People's Lawyer Len Weinglass
|Marjorie Cohn