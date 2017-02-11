Saturday, February 11, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Mass rally against Purnama ahead of Jakarta vote

| Print | E-mail

Saturday, 11 February 2017 09:44

View Comments

Huge crowds attend Istiqlal Mosque gathering to protest against incumbent governor facing trial on blasphemy charges.

Ahok

More than 100,000 Indonesians have gathered for mass prayers at Jakarta's national mosque, where religious leaders urged them to back a Muslim candidate in a vote next week to select the capital's governor.

Organisers decided to hold Saturday's gathering at Istiqlal Mosque after police banned a planned street rally by those opposing incumbent Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, who is accused of insulting the Quran.

An ethnic Chinese Christian popularly known as "Ahok", the governor is on trial for alleged blasphemy but remains a leading candidate in Wednesday's elections.

Ahok will come up against two Muslim contenders: Agus Harimurtri Yudhoyono and Anies Baswedan, in a contest analysts say has shaped as a proxy fight before a presidential election in 2019.

"On February 15, we are happy to vote for a Muslim leader," one speaker, Maulana Kamal Yusuf, told the crowd.

"Jakarta will be led by a Muslim leader who submits to the will of Allah," he added, urging voters to choose Yudhoyono or Baswedan.

"Jakarta will be a religious city."

By 06:00 GMT on Saturday, police officials estimated that more than 100,000 demonstrators had attended the gathering, with people overflowing from the mosque in the heart of Jakarta into the surrounding streets.

Jakarta's governor is accused of saying his opponents had used a verse from the Quran to deceive voters and prevent him from winning another term during a meeting with residents in the city.

Protests against him drew hundreds of thousands to Jakarta's streets in November and December and shook the government of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

If none of the contenders gets more than 50 percent of votes, a run-off election between the top-polling candidates would be held in April.

Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim nation, but recognises several faiths, and has a large Christian minority.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery That's How It Happened
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
William John Cox
Allen L. Jasson Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
Allen L. Jasson
Liaquat Ali Khan Trump- Boomers' Last President
Liaquat Ali Khan
Will Durst Skewered and Plattered
Will Durst
Richard Falk Ways of Living With ‘Alternative Facts’: An Anecdote
Richard Falk
Jacob Hornberger Yemen and at the Bay of Pigs
Jacob Hornberger
Graham Peebles President Trump: The Final Assault on Human Kindness and the Environment
Graham Peebles

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.