Tuesday, February 14, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Australia failing to improve Aboriginal lives

| Print | E-mail

Tuesday, 14 February 2017 10:24

View Comments

Report finds Australia missing key targets to improve life for its indigenous people, including raising life expectancy.

Australia Day

Australia is failing to close the child mortality and life expectancy gap between its indigenous and non-indigenous population, with the healthcare and education divide also widening, according to a new report.

Aboriginals and Torres Strait Islanders make up just three percent of the country's population of 23 million people, but are amongst the most disadvantaged Australians.

They track near the bottom in almost every economic and social indicator and have disproportionately high rates of incarceration and suicide.

The ninth "Closing the Gap" report on Tuesday found that government and community efforts were only able to meet one of seven targets to boost health, education and employment to the level of the non-indigenous population.

Apart from lifting high school completion rates, all other targets including child mortality, life expectancy, education and employment were not on track, the annual report said.

The mortality rate for indigenous children under four years old was at 165 per 100,000 from 2011-2015, more than double that of the rest of the population.

Aborigines also have significantly shorter life expectancy than their fellow citizens, with a gap of 10.6 years for males and 9.5 years for females, according to figures from 2013.

The community was also battling rising mortality rates from cancer, the report found.

It also pegged unemployment for indigenous people of working age at more than 20 percent, 3.6 times the non-indigenous unemployment rate. Indigenous unemployment rates in the remote areas of the country are in excess of 40 percent.

READ MORE: Australia prison abuse could violate UN torture treaty

'Second stolen generation'

Speaking to parliament, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull acknowledged the government is missing key targets and announced a $38m investment to improve the research and evaluation of policies being rolled out to try to close the gap.

"Even with successive Commonwealth and state governments investing more resources, and even with tens of thousands of dedicated Australians seeks to contribute and engage, we are still not making enough progress," Turnbull said.

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, who made a historic apology to Aboriginal people for centuries of injustice in 2008, warned of a "second stolen generation" involving children being removed from their families under child protection laws.

The term "stolen generation" is used to describe children who were put in foster care with white families or institutions under an official policy that ended only in the early 1970s.

"We cannot simply stand back and let the numbers of indigenous children being removed grow year by year, without other options being tested within the wider indigenous community," Rudd said Monday.

He added that the annual report was "a political disaster for the government of the day, for governments of whichever political persuasion", The Australian newspaper reported.

Australia's apology almost a decade ago for its mistreatment of Aborigines was supposed to herald a new era of race relations, but with progress in addressing inequality stalling, tensions between the two communities are high.

Late last month, thousands of Australians marched in protests across the country, demanding the date of the national holiday be changed.

For many Aboriginals, who trace their lineage on the island continent back 50,000 years, Australia Day on January 26 is "Invasion Day", the anniversary of the beginning of British colonisation of their lands and their brutal subjugation.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger Immigration Chaos and the Troops
Jacob Hornberger
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Uri Avnery That's How It Happened
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
William John Cox
Allen L. Jasson Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
Allen L. Jasson
Liaquat Ali Khan Trump- Boomers' Last President
Liaquat Ali Khan
Will Durst Skewered and Plattered
Will Durst
Richard Falk Ways of Living With ‘Alternative Facts’: An Anecdote
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.