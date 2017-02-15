Female suspect arrested over death of Kim Jong-nam

Malaysian police say female suspect was carrying Vietnamese passport and was alone at the time of arrest.

Malaysia police have arrested a female suspect in connection with the death of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un.

Police said the woman they arrested on Wednesday carried a Vietnamese passport and was alone at the time of arrest.

The woman, detained at the low-cost terminal of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in the Malaysian capital, was identified on the travel document as Doan Thi Huong born on May 31, 1988, police said.

The "suspect was positively identified from the CCTV footage at the airport and was alone at the time of arrest", they added.

Kim died on Monday after suddenly falling ill at Kuala Lumpur airport. He had been on his way to the Chinese territory of Macau, where he had been living. He was reportedly living under China's protection.

He died on his way to hospital.

An autopsy will be performed on Wednesday, police said.

Police and authorities were working with diplomats from North Korea and Vietnam to confirm whether or not the suspect is a Vietnamese citizen, local media reported.

'Brutality of Kim Jong-un regime'

South Korea's spy agency suspects that two female North Korean agents assassinated Kim, South Korean MPs in Seoul have said.

"If the murder of Kim Jong-nam was confirmed to be committed by the North Korean regime, that would clearly depict the brutality and inhumanity of the Kim Jong-un regime," South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who is also the country's acting president, told a security council meeting.

Kim, 46, was targeted in the shopping concourse at the airport and had not yet gone through immigration for his flight to Macau, said a senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the case involves sensitive diplomacy.

Kim told medical workers that he had been attacked with a chemical spray, the official said.

Although Kim had been tipped by some outsiders as a possible successor to his father, others thought that was unlikely because he lived outside the country, including recently in Macau, Singapore and Malaysia.