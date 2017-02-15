Wednesday, February 15, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Female suspect arrested over death of Kim Jong-nam

| Print | E-mail

Wednesday, 15 February 2017 09:15

View Comments

Malaysian police say female suspect was carrying Vietnamese passport and was alone at the time of arrest.

Kim Jong-nam, left

Malaysia police have arrested a female suspect in connection with the death of Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un.

Police said the woman they arrested on Wednesday carried a Vietnamese passport and was alone at the time of arrest.

The woman, detained at the low-cost terminal of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in the Malaysian capital, was identified on the travel document as Doan Thi Huong born on May 31, 1988, police said. 

The "suspect was positively identified from the CCTV footage at the airport and was alone at the time of arrest", they added.

READ MORE: Kim Jong-nam 'poisoned with chemical spray'

Kim died on Monday after suddenly falling ill at Kuala Lumpur airport. He had been on his way to the Chinese territory of Macau, where he had been living. He was reportedly living under China's protection.

He died on his way to hospital.

An autopsy will be performed on Wednesday, police said.

Police and authorities were working with diplomats from North Korea and Vietnam to confirm whether or not the suspect is a Vietnamese citizen, local media reported.

'Brutality of Kim Jong-un regime'

South Korea's spy agency suspects that two female North Korean agents assassinated Kim, South Korean MPs in Seoul have said.

"If the murder of Kim Jong-nam was confirmed to be committed by the North Korean regime, that would clearly depict the brutality and inhumanity of the Kim Jong-un regime," South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who is also the country's acting president, told a security council meeting.

Kim, 46, was targeted in the shopping concourse at the airport and had not yet gone through immigration for his flight to Macau, said a senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the case involves sensitive diplomacy.

Kim told medical workers that he had been attacked with a chemical spray, the official said.

Although Kim had been tipped by some outsiders as a possible successor to his father, others thought that was unlikely because he lived outside the country, including recently in Macau, Singapore and Malaysia.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Eve Mykytyn Leave No Dollars Behind
Eve Mykytyn
Jacob Hornberger Immigration Chaos and the Troops
Jacob Hornberger
Ace Hoffman Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
Ace Hoffman
Uri Avnery That's How It Happened
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman ‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
Sheldon Richman
William John Cox A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
William John Cox
Allen L. Jasson Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
Allen L. Jasson
Liaquat Ali Khan Trump- Boomers' Last President
Liaquat Ali Khan
Will Durst Skewered and Plattered
Will Durst
Richard Falk Ways of Living With ‘Alternative Facts’: An Anecdote
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.