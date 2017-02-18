Saturday, February 18, 2017
   
Donald Tsang found guilty of corruption

Saturday, 18 February 2017 13:42

Donald Tsang, who faces up to seven years in prison, is the most senior official to be found guilty in a criminal trial.

Donald Tsang, Hong Kong's former leader, has been found guilty of misconduct during his time at the helm of the city in a high-profile corruption trial, but escaped a conviction of bribery.

Tsang, 72, is the most senior city official to be convicted in a criminal trial at a time when residents are losing faith in Hong Kong’s leaders.

The case is one of several recent scandals that have shaken public confidence and raised concerns about cozy ties between Hong Kong's leaders and wealthy tycoons.

Tsang was found guilty on Friday of failing to disclose his plans to rent a luxury flat from a major investor of a broadcaster, which was later granted a licence from the government while he was leader.

However, he escaped a bribery charge over allegations he had taken the redecoration and refurbishment of the apartment as a kickback, after the jury failed to reach a decision on that count.

Tsang, who was granted bail, was also acquitted on another misconduct charge which alleged he had failed to declare that an architect he proposed for a government award had been employed as an interior designer on the flat.

Sentencing is due to take place on Monday. He faced up to seven years in prison.

